Kangana Ranaut gushes over PM Narendra Modi debuting Himachali topi in France to meet French President Macron

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of wearing the Himachali topi for his meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi and Macron, on Wednesday, jointly inaugurated India's new consulate. PM Modi wore the Himachali topi during his France visit. (PTI)

Kangana Ranaut praises PM Modi for wearing Himachali cap

On Thursday, Kangana posted a picture of Prime Minister Modi and French President Macaron holding hands during the inauguration of the Indian Consulate in Marseille, France. She tagged PM Modi in the Instagram post and captioned it, “Himachali topi's debut in Paris [smiling face with hearts, joined hands, and bouquet emojis].”

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story.

What did PM Modi wear for his visit?

Meanwhile, during his visit to France, PM Modi stuck with tradition and wore his signature kurta pyjama ensemble. This time, he wore a wool black kurta with cream-coloured churidar pyjama pants. He paired it with a grey jacket featuring full-length sleeves and front button closures. An embroidered cream and black shawl, a red muffler scarf, and black boots completed his outfit. Lastly, he also wore an embroidered Himachali cap featuring red, blue, green, white and grey accents.

PM Modi's France visit

Modi was on a three-day visit to France. The visit was a display of camaraderie and respect from President Emmanuel Macron, showcasing the strength of their Indo-French bilateral ties. On Wednesday, PM Modi received a warm and vibrant welcome with the beats of dhols in France's Marseilles.

After the grand welcome amid chants of ‘Modi, Modi’, the Indian Prime Minister also greeted and interacted with the Indian diaspora in Marseilles. He also visited the historic Mazargues Cemetery in Marseille city along with the French President and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made sacrifices fighting in the World Wars. He also laid a wreath composed of tricolour-themed flowers.