Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi continues parade tradition of colourful turban; see his iconic looks over the years

Republic Day 2025: The 76th Republic Day celebrations began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial. India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, with the grand parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi. President Murmu will lead the nation in marking the occasion from the Kartavya Path. As we mark the milestone moment, here's a look at PM Modi's iconic headgear and traditional looks that he sported during the Republic Day celebrations. Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial on 76th Republic Day. (DD News)

2025

Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi paid his respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. (DD News)

PM Narendra Modi paid his respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial by observing a 2-minute silence to mark their memory. For the 76th Republic Day celebrations, he wore a saffron and red safa with a brown bandhgala coat and cream-coloured churidar kurta set.

2024

Republic Day 2024: PM Modi at National War Memorial(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

Last year, on Republic Day 2024, PM Modi's turban stole the show. He wore a saffron, pink, white, and yellow Bandhani print turban for the occasion. He paired the colourful turban with a white cotton kurta-pyjama set and a brown sadri.

2023

PM Modi visited the War Memorial on January 26, 2023.

On January 26, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose another colourful turban. He wore a traditional pheta decked with orange, red, green, yellow, and white patterns. PM Modi paired the turban with a cream-coloured churidar kurta. A black bandhagala coat and a silk scarf rounded off the look.

2022

PM Mod paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on January 26, 2022.(HT Photo)

For India's 73rd National Republic Day, PM Modi wore a traditional kurta, pyjama, and grey check-embroidered jacket along with a face mask. He completed the R-day look with a unique Uttarakhand traditional cap, a scarf, and a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch. Brahma Kamal is Uttarakhand’s state flower.

2021

PM Modi's Republic Day turban from 2021 was from Jamnagar. (Doordarshan)

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a ‘Halari Pagdi’, which is a bright red bandhej (a type of tie-dye textile) headgear with yellow dots during the celebratory parade. It was a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat. He wore it with a grey jacket, a white kurta-pyjama set, and an embroidered shawl.

2020

PM Modi attends the Republic Day 2020 celebrations.

PM Modi continued the tradition of wearing his kurta, pyjama and jacket with a turban for the 71st Republic Day. He chose a saffron ''bandhej'' headgear with a tail for 2020. Bandhej is a print developed using the tie and dye method practiced mainly in the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

2019

PM Modi attends the Republic Day 2019 celebrations. (HT Photo)

In 2019, Modi wore a yellowish-orange headgear with a red tail. He paired it with a brown jacket, a cream-coloured kurta, and matching churidar pants.