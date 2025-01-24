Republic Day 2025: 10 lesser known facts about R-Day and Republic Day parade that will surprise you

Republic Day 2025: India celebrates its Republic Day every year on January 26. In 2025, the country will mark its 76th Republic Day on Sunday. The day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, declaring the country a republic nation. Beyond just being a national holiday, Republic Day is also celebrated with immense pride as countrymen come together to honour the significance of the Constitution. Additionally, the Republic Day parade happens on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. A glimpse of the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. (PIB)

As we gear up to celebrate the 76th Republic Day of India, know more about the interesting and lesser-known facts about this special day and the parade that happens every year.

Republic Day 2025: 10 lesser-known facts about R-Day and the parade

1. Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to commemorate the Purna Swaraj Declaration made by the Indian National Congress in 1930. The declaration called for complete independence from British rule.

2. The preparation for the Republic Day parade begins in July, a year before. The participants get formally informed of their participation, and on the day of the parade, they arrive at the venue by 3 am. By then, they would have practised for about 600 hours.

This year, the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade took place on Thursday, January 23.

3. Every year, a Prime Minister or a President or the ruler of a nation is invited as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day parade. This year, the chief guest is Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

4. The gun salute firing matches the timing of the National anthem. The first gunshot is fired at the start of the anthem, and the next one is fired after 52 seconds. The cannons from which the shots are made were made in 1941 and are involved in all formal programmes of the army.

5. Every year, a theme is decided for the Republic Day, which is followed by various states and government departments.

The theme for the tableaux at the Republic Day Parade 2025 has been decided as Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas' (Golden India – Heritage and Development). They will showcase India’s progress in various sectors like technology, infrastructure, and cultural heritage.

6. The grand parade begins from Raisina Hill near the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House), along the Kartavya Path, past India Gate, and onto the historic Red Fort.

7. Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, played a pivotal role in drafting this landmark document, which replaced the Government of India Act of 1935.

8. The first Republic Day celebrations took place at Irwin Stadium (now Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium) in New Delhi in 1950. The event featured the participation of more than 100 aircraft and 3,000 personnel from the Indian military.

9. On Republic Day, the National Bravery Awards are announced to honour children who have shown exceptional courage in saving lives or standing up against injustices.

10. The Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian honours of India - are presented by the President of India in a grand ceremony, recognising those who have had a significant impact on the nation.