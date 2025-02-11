Kangana Ranaut pairs boots with her gorgeous traditional attire as she dines at her restaurant in the mountains

Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram to share pictures from her Manali cafe and restaurant, The Mountain Story. The actor posted the photos with the caption, “Food coma coming your way!!” She wore a stunning traditional ensemble and posed in scenic corners of her cafe, including the vintage wood-panelled facade. Kangana Ranaut poses in front of her Manali restaurant.

What did Kangana Ranaut wear?

The pictures show Kangana posing outside her restaurant while holding a glass of drink. She also shared pictures of herself sitting inside the cafe, with interiors decorated with chandeliers, vibrant wallpapers, wide windows, high ceilings, a gorgeous fireplace, and vintage furniture. In the photos, Kangana wore a printed anarkali full-body length kurti, a matching jacket, and a traditional embroidered drape.

Kangana's ankle-length anarkali kurti comes in a pleasant green hue and is adorned with colourful floral patterns. Meanwhile, the borders of the ensemble, including the neckline, torso, and hem, feature intricate embroidery. While the kurti features a round neckline and a pleated skirt, the jacket features an open front, a tie on the front to cinch it at the waist, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fitting.

Kangana completed the look by layering a traditional drape on her shoulders and tying it on the front. It features intricate threadwork done in pink, brown, blue, mustard and brown shades. Ditching all accessories, the actor and BJP leader paired the ensemble with leather boots featuring a pointed front and pencil heels. Lastly, she tied her hair in a messy updo, and for the glam, she chose flushed cheeks, light pink lips, feathered brows, and glowing skin.

What's next for Kangana workwise?

Kangana Ranaut will next star in a film opposite her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan. She began shooting for it post the release of her latest film, Emergency, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, The Mountain Story is Kangna's first-ever restaurant and is designed by Shabnam Gupta.