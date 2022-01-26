Katrina Kaif in 10k neon bikini made from ocean waste makes case for ethical fashion: Details inside

Actor Katrina Kaif jetted off to the Maldives to shoot for a brand commercial. She has been regularly posting photos from her getaway and serving a masterclass on dressing tips for the beach. The star's latest pictures show her dressed in a neon bikini set and making a case for ethical fashion. And we love it.

On Tuesday, Katrina, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, took to Instagram to post two pictures of herself posing by the beach and captioned it, "Seas the day [white, blue and green heart and waves emoji]." She slipped into a multi-coloured bikini set and a sheer white shirt for the shoot. The bikini is from the shelves of the resort wear label Guapa, and the cover-up is custom-made.

See the post below:

Katrina's ensemble for the beach outing features a reversible triangle bikini top in blue and neon green hues. It has barely-there straps with criss-cross details on the back and a plunging neckline.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor teamed it up with an oh-so-flattering neon, blue and white bikini bottom with a high-rise waist and leg cuts. A see-through white button-down shirt with an open front and folded cuffs rounded off the beach look.

Katrina Kaif in a neon bikini set.

Additionally, Katrina's bikini set promotes ethical and environment-friendly fashion. The swimwear is made from sustainable Econyl yarn derived from the ocean and landfill waste.

Katrina's bikini set with its pleasing hues is a fashion essential to soak up the sun on a beach day. It will help you make a statement on your next vacation without putting in much effort. So, if you wish to include this swimwear set in your wardrobe, it is available on the Guapa website for ₹10,900.

The Guapa Myla Reversible Bikini Top Set. (guaparesortwear.com)

In the end, Katrina styled the ensemble by wearing a dainty gold chain with a pretty charm, leaving her locks open, and opting for nude pink lips, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and mascara-adorned lashes for glam.

What do you think of her bikini look?

