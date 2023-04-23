Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde and stars, who wore what at Arpita khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash

Bollywood's Eid celebration this year was nothing short of spectacular, with the biggest names in the industry coming together for a grand party hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. Held in Mumbai on April 22, the star-studded event was a feast for the eyes, with celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, Sakshi Dhoni, Kriti Kharbanda, Kartik Aaryan, and many more in attendance. From stunning outfits to heartwarming moments, the night had it all. Let's take a closer look at who wore what and the highlights of this glamorous event that left everyone in awe. (Also read: 'Kashmir ki kali' Hina Khan looks breathtaking in silk anarkali, serves perfect outfit for your best friend's Mehendi )

Who wore what at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party

Shehnaaz Gill

Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Disha Patani attended the Eid party hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma.(Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill made a stunning appearance at the Eid party in a vibrant pink ethnic outfit that was a feast for the eyes. The outfit featured a short kurti adorned with intricate golden embroidery, paired with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta. Shehnaaz kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup to let her outfit do the talking. With golden drop earrings and rings on her fingers, she completed her glamorous Eid look. Her style statement was definitely one of the highlights of the night, leaving everyone in awe of her fashion sense.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut looked like royalty at the Eid party, adorned in a stunning heavily embroidered anarkali suit from the clothing brand Heena Kochhar. Her ensemble consisted of a yellow anarkali kurta with intricate golden embroidery, paired with contrasting purple pants. Adding a touch of glamour was her rust green-colored dupatta. For makeup, Kangana opted for a bold ruby red lip shade, pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and a dewy base. Her statement golden jhumkas, gold choker, and sleek bun perfectly complemented her overall look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif never fails to impress with her impeccable style and fashion sense. The diva arrived at the Eid party in a stunning white and golden anarkali suit, featuring full sleeves, a V-neck, flared bottom, and intricate golden embroidery on the hemline. She paired it with a matching dupatta, completing her ethereal look. Katrina kept her hair open, and opted for a natural look with nude lips, winged eyeliner, and a dewy base for her makeup. For accessories, she chose statement chandbalis and golden jutti, adding the perfect finishing touches to her elegant outfit.

kriti kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda arrived at the Eid party looking absolutely gorgeous in a stunning yellow saree, featuring pink embroidery all over and intricate gotta patti work on the borders. She paired it with a printed bikini blouse, featuring a sweetheart neckline, adding a touch of modernity to her traditional outfit. Kriti's layered oxidized jewellery perfectly complemented her look, adding an extra oomph factor. With her hair styled in a middle-parted low ponytail and minimal makeup, the actress completed her glam look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani's ethnic look was nothing short of glamorous and hot. The actress chose to wear a mesmerizing emerald green coloured saree adorned with intricate mirror work, which she paired with a bikini blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and mirror detailing. Disha's statement chandbalis perfectly complemented her outfit, while her open locks and minimal makeup added a touch of simplicity to her overall glam look.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde's Eid look was full of glamour and elegance. The stunning actress arrived in a gorgeous sharara set, featuring a short kurti with a sweetheart neckline adorned with heavy silver embroidery all over. She paired it up with a matching sharara and dupatta which she carried like a drape, adding a touch of grace and sophistication to her overall look. With open locks, statement jhumkas, nude lips, winged eyeliner, and a dewy base for the glam picks, Pooja looked absolutely stunning and flawless.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan looked absolutely dapper and stylish in his Eid look, wearing a sleek black shirt that perfectly fitted the actor and paired it up with blue jeans. With a clean and minimalistic look, spiked hair and his statement bracelet, the actor finished off his look with elegance and grace. His timeless charm and effortless style have always been a highlight of his persona, and he definitely did not disappoint with his Eid look.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Bollywood's power couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, made a stunning appearance at the Eid celebration. Genelia looked gorgeous in a royal blue suit with white floral prints, a deep V-neck, and intricate embroidery on the hemline. She accessorized with a nose ring, statement earrings, a messy bun, and minimal makeup. Riteish, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black kurta, dhoti-style pajama, and black jutti shoes. The couple's coordinated outfits and impeccable style were a sight to behold.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan looked dashing and stylish as he joined in the Eid festivities in his all-black ensemble. He donned a crisp blue shirt that perfectly complemented his dark jeans with distressed detailing. His sleek hairstyle and sharp features added to his charm, and the brown shoes completed his handsome look.