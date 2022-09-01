Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal twin in yellow as they bask in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently making headlines and for all the right reasons. The super stylish couple was recently spotted in the city basking in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations together. The couple, who is known for slaying fashion goals every time they step out, alone or together, did it again, and in style. For this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Vicky and Katrina chose to embrace the festive colour yellow together. The actors got papped in the city a day back as they visited Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Vicky and Katrina painted the city in shades of yellow as she posed for loved-up pictures for the paparazzi outside Arpita and Aayush’s Mumbai home. Katrina looked super pretty in a pastel yellow silk kurta and a set of silk toned sharara set. The short kurta featured embroidery details in shades of white, while the sharara came in embellished details in copper tones at the ankles. She completed her look for the day with a sheer silk pastel yellow dupatta placed on one shoulder. Vicky, on the other hand, completed his lady in a bright yellow kurta featuring embroidery details in yellow resham threads. He wore his sleeves folded and teamed his kurta with white silk pajamas. Vicky looked sharp and festive-ready in tan juttis as he held Katrina’s hand and posed for the cameras together. Take a look at the couple’s festive fashion here:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twinned in yellow as they posed for pictures together. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina further accessorised her look for the day in golden jhumkas and wore her tresses open in messy wavy curls with a middle part as she looked super stunning as ever. Katrina opted for a radiant makeup look as she posed for the paparazzi. In black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, the actor looked festive fashion-ready.

