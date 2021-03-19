Katrina, Kareena, Kartik: Aching for a summer hairdo? Take cue from these celebs

Come Summer and breezy hair styles and open hair are replaced with hair tyes, pins, clips and bands to and most of us are forced to wear our hair in buns, plaits and pony tails to avoid swimming in sweat thanks to the unbearable heat and humidity. Summer has just started and is far from its peak, so now would be the best time to get your winter mane and beard, trimmed and styled, and that's what most of our celebrities are doing anyway. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone to Diana Penty and Kartik Aaryan, get inspired by the hairdos that these Bollywood celebrities have tamed their tresses with, read on:

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was one of the first few celebrities to get a summer hairdo when she snipped off her under shoulder length hair to a cute short cut so that her dark hair was just touching her shoulders.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sara's step mommy, and new mother Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared images of her new hairdo after giving birth to her second child with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. She wrote, "Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers." Thanking her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori for the do.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone debuted her short hair this week with a stunning black and white photograph. Deepika flaunted her short summer do in a while full sleeved skin tight ensemble, sporting dramatic smokey eyes and a metal link bracelet. Like Kareena, celebrity hair stylist Yianni Tsapatori also styled the Bajirao Mastani actor's mane.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty decided to chop off her tresses and get highlights for 2020. The Cocktail actor looked stunning with the breezy do.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram profile to share a picture of herself with her new hairdo, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor wrote, "New day 🌞 New haircut 💇‍♀️ New film", showing off her beach waves in a pale blue crop top and denim shorts. Katrina's hair was also cut and styled by celebrity stylist Yianni Tsapatori.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan had let his hair and beard grow out during the coronavirus lockdown, and while the shaggy look did suit the Love Aaj Kal actor, he decided to chop it all off in Manali. He shared an image before his makeover writing, "Manali mein katega."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas like always is ahead of the fashion game, and while most of us were contemplating, she went and got herself bangs and a short do in September of last year. The White Tiger actor posted a selfie of herself sporting the new do and captioned her Instagram post, “New hair, don’t care.” The Isn't It Romantic actor sported '70s style feathered bangs and the resulting look is perfection.