Kendall Jenner dazzles in white Bottega Veneta gown at LA event

Kendall Jenner recently made a stunning appearance at the L'oreal Paris Women of Worth 20th anniversary Gala in Los Angeles in a beautiful white furry gown from Bottega Veneta. Kendall Jenner attends the 20th Anniversary of L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth at LA's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 2, 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

“last night for @lorealparis Women of Worth gala wearing #bottegaveneta #WomenofWorth,” Kendall wrote on her Instagram as she shared some pictures of the event.

All about Kendal Jenner's look

The 30-year-old Kardashion chose an all white furry gown from Bottega Veneta for the L'oreal Paris Women of Worth 20th anniversary Gala in Los Angeles' Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

She wore a floor-length, ivory-shaded column gown from the brand's Spring 2026 collection. The fuzzy dress constituted handcrafted details, the main being the thousands of opalescent beads and shimmery tassels that gave her the glowy look.

The gown featured a round high neckline, sleeves that were elbow-long and a high slit to the thigh. While Kendall tied her dark hair back into a loose updo, she chose a subtle makeup with a nude shaded lipstick. She completed her look with small golden ear-hoops and Bottega Veneta's butter yellow Sofia pumps, which are priced at $1,150.

The Bottega Veneta gown first made its debut in September this year during the Milan Fashion Week. On the fashion runway, it was featured over a turtleneck and mono-coloured silk blouson shorts.

Founded in 1966 by Michele Taddei and Renzo Zengiaro, Bottega Veneta is an Italian fashion house based in Milan.

Kendall was styled by Dani Michelle. The two have been working since 2020.

Kris Jenner turns heads in red

Kendall appeared alongside her mother Kris Jenner, who wore a red gown.

The gown featured a black bow in the centre, tucked inside the red fabric. She paired the outfit with a black blazer and a vintage silver handbag and a wristwatch.

“Vintage Valentino for the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth celebration last night ❤️ Makeup by @ash_kholm, hair by @andrewfitzsimons, handbag is vintage @judithleiberny and my watch is vintage @piaget 💋 @lorealparis @maisonvalentino,” Kris wrote on her Instagram.