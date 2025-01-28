Kendall Jenner wows in dramatic nude gown by Schiaparelli at Paris Haute Couture Week 2025, calls it ‘dress of dreams’

Kendall Jenner never fails to dominate the runway, and her latest look for the iconic Italian fashion house Schiaparelli is proof of her unparalleled prowess. The 29-year-old supermodel opened Paris Haute Couture Week 2025, Spring/Summer edition, in a jaw-dropping gown that truly stole the spotlight. Not only did Kendall leave a lasting impression, but her style cemented its place in fashion history. The stunning piece came alive as Kendall showcased it, making it an unforgettable moment. (Also read: Kendall Jenner picks risque cut-out top, Hailey a classic suit for party with Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid ) Kendall Jenner opens Paris Haute Couture Week in show-stopping Schiaparelli gown.

Kendall Jenner stuns in nude illusion gown

Kendall graced the runway in a dramatic nude illusion gown that was nothing short of a masterpiece. The original design featured a wooden-like structured bodice that not only highlighted her curves but also gave her a statuesque, elongated appearance. The strapless corseted gown boasted exposed boning and exaggerated hips, perfectly framing her hourglass silhouette.

Adding to the drama, the gown showcased intricate Chinoiserie embroidery, with the skirt crafted from an opulent embroidered brocade adorned with gold and yellow floral motifs. The exaggerated folded bustle lent a regal touch to the ensemble, while the back of the gown, with its corset detailing and oversized bow, was a true showstopper.

Letting the gown take centre stage, Kendall kept her look effortlessly chic with a sleek, slicked-back bun. Her soft, romantic makeup perfectly complemented the ensemble, featuring winged eyeliner, fluttery mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks, and nude lipstick.

How fans reacted

"Dress of dreams @schiaparelli @danielroseberry, you outdid yourself," Kendall Jenner wrote on Instagram, sharing her stunning pictures from the show. "This entire show took my breath away. Thank you for having me. I'll never forget it." The post quickly gained massive attention, with friends and fans showering her with love. BFF Hailey Bieber commented, "Wait, why am I crying?" while other users wrote, "Queen is here," "She looks divine," and "Beyond stunning."