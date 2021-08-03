Kiara Advani looks like a goddess in white backless gown for Shershaah promotions

Shershaah actor Kiara Advani knows how to pull together the perfect red carpet look no matter what the occasion. In the past, we've seen her in bold tangerine pantsuits and charming embroidered sarees. Yesterday, the star left the internet abuzz after pictures of her dressed in an all-white gown made it online. She donned it to promote Shershaah, starring her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra.

The Kabir Singh actor slipped into a white backless gown from the American fashion label Ralph Lauren and looked like a goddess in it. Kiara shared close-ups of her look with a simple white heart emoticon on Instagram. Her stylist Eka Lakhani unveiled the entire look on her profile.

Kiara was a vision to behold in the flowy white dress. We love how she paired it with sleek hair and classic strappy pumps. If you are a modern bride on the lookout for an attire that can mix your elegant and fun side, you should definitely bookmark this one.

The pristine white Ralph Lauren gown had a bodycon top featuring criss-cross straps on the back, side cut-out details, and a halter neckline, which showed off her shoulders.

The lower part of the ensemble featured a flowy pleated skirt attached to the top with a satin silk belt. The fit-and-flare silhouette complemented the actor's svelte frame.

Kiara elevated her all-white outfit with minimal accessories. She chose gold drop earrings and a statement-making ring.

Soft smoky eye shadow, dewy skin, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, beaming highlighter on the face, nude lip shade, grey nail paint, and sharp contour completed Kiara's glam. She styled her open tresses in soft curls.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kiara has Shershaah, a pan-India film with Ram Charan, and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan, in the pipeline. Shershaah will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

