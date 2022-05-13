Kiara Advani with Kartik Aaryan promotes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in mint green bralette and bandhani pants: Check out pics

Actor Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan jetted off to Ahmedabad to promote their upcoming horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The stars had a gala time in the city and even took to their respective social media accounts to share snippets from the occasion. From relishing the delicacies of Ahmedabad, interacting with fans to enjoying games, Kiara and Kartik had all the fun. Even Kiara's stylist Lakshmi Lehr posted pictures from the photoshoot and revealed what the 29-year-old wore for the promotional event. She transformed into a Bohemian queen dressed in trendy bandhani pants and a bralette set. We are in love with this ultimate summer get-up.

On Thursday, celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr posted Kiara's pictures on her Instagram page and captioned them, "Boho girl." The actor slipped into a bralette and pants set from the shelves of the clothing label, The Little Black Bow. She served us with a summer-ready party look in her contemporary ensemble doused in a hint of ethnic glamour. Don't forget to take tips from Kiara for the next wedding you attend. (Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani steal the show at Arpita Khan's Eid party)

Coming to the design details of Kiara's outfit, it comes in different shades of the summer-favourite green. The ensemble features a mint green bralette, emerald green pants and a matching dupatta.

The bralette features broad straps, a plunging neckline and back, embroidered knit floral patterns in brown, cream and green hues, mirror and seashell embellishments on the cropped hem, and a midriff-baring silhouette. (Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan raise the heat with sultry looks)

Kiara teamed the bralette with funky pants decorated with Bandhani print in yellow and light green shades. A high-rise waistline with an embellished gold button and flared fitting added to the Bohemian vibes of the ensemble. An embroidered green organza dupatta draped on the arms rounded off Kiara's look.

In the end, Kiara chose pretty jhumkis, matching statement ring, strappy heels, centre-parted half-tied hairdo, subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, glowing skin, dainty bindi, mascara on the lashes and blushed cheeks to complete the glam picks.

Kartik complemented Kiara in a white full-sleeved printed jumper, distressed light blue denim jeans, sunglasses and red-and-white chunky sneakers. A messy hairdo and rugged beard rounded off his promotional look.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on May 20.