Kriti Kharbanda, in a slip-in top and skirt, is our Monday fashion motivation

On Monday, Kriti served a dollop of Monday motivation to her Instagram family with a pretty picture of herself. The sneak peek, which is from one of her fashion photoshoots, is making her fans drool like anything.
Published on Oct 18, 2021 05:38 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Kriti Kharbanda is an absolute treat for sore eyes. The actor ensures to drop major fashion cues with every attire she adorns, and every post she makes. Kriti, when not playing characters for the big screen, is usually spotted posing pretty in fashion photoshoots.

Some snippets of the photoshoots are usually shared by Kriti on her Instagram profile to treat her Instagram family and also teach them a thing or two about fashion. Be it dressing up in a traditional attire or posing in a casual outfit, Kriti can make jaws drop with both.

In the picture, Kriti can be seen acing casual fashion in a slip-in orange top and a red skirt. The midriff-baring stain top hugged her body perfectly and showed off her curves. The top is tucked inside a high-waisted corduroy red skirt adorned with two silver buckles. Take a look at her picture here:

With the picture, Kriti shared a piece of her mind on how to kickstart the week on a positive note. She wrote, “Don’t be afraid of shadows, it only means there’s a light nearby.” She also added these hashtags to her post - #MondayMotivation and #nofilter.

In the picture, Kriti can be seen looking away from the camera. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti let her long tresses down open on her back and around her shoulders in wavy curls. She added blue statement earrings to accessorise her look for the day.

Assisted by makeup artist Hinal Dattani and hair stylist Sajal Thapa, Kriti wore minimal makeup with her outfit. In pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured face and soft pink lipstick, Kriti was ready to make fashion traffic come to a standstill.

