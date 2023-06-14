Kriti Sanon elevates her magical Adipurush promotions look with shawl inspired by Ayodhya Tales. Read all about it here

Actor Kriti Sanon is busy promoting her upcoming film Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. During the promotional leg of the much-anticipated movie, in which Kriti plays the role of Sita, the star's impeccable sartorial choices have become the talk of the town. Case in point: Kriti's latest magical ethnic look in an anarkali which she elevated with a beauteous shawl inspired by the tales of Ayodhya. Scroll through to read all about it.

Kriti Sanon promotes Adipurush

Kriti Sanon wears an anarkali and a shawl inspired by Ayodhya Tales to promote Adipurush. (Instagram)

Kriti Sanon stepped out in Mumbai to promote her upcoming film Adipurush. The star channelled the sheer elegance, calmness and strength of Janaki, becoming her true embodiment in the ensemble. She wore an elegant cream-coloured anarakli styled with a hand-embroidered Kalamkari shawl from the shelves of the label Shaza. Kriti's stylish Sukriti Grover shared her pictures on social media and revealed all the details that helped create the look. Check out the images below.

Kriti Sanon wears a hand-embroidered shawl inspired by tales of Ayodhya

Kriti Sanon's Kalamkari shawl is called the Ayodhya Tales. Her stylist shared details of the timeless piece in the caption of her post. "This timeless mythological piece has taken over two years to conceptualise and over 6000 working hours. Intimate observations of books and references helped the artist to create the drawings accurately. Each glance reveals a small detail that has been put together with precision.The palaces, clothing, vegetation, birds and animals have been depicted truly as the paintings and reimagined by the designer. Shown here are four scenes from the Ramayana, Panchavati, Swayamvar, Ashok Vatika, and Ram Darbaar," she said.

Kriti wore the shawl with a cream-coloured anarkali featuring full-length sleeves, Kalamari embroidered patti borders, a layered pleated ghera, and a cascading silhouette. She styled the ensemble with a hand-embroidered skirt and a matching tulle-adorned dupatta.

Kriti accessorised her magical look with ornate gold jewellery, including statement earrings, bracelets, rings, and choker necklaces. She tied her hair in a centre-parted braid and adorned it with a gorgeous accessory. Lastly, winged eyeliner, pink lip shade, on-fleek brows, and minimal makeup rounded off the glam picks.

