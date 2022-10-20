Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash: Varun Dhawan to Kartik Aaryan, it was star-studded

Kriti Sanon threw a Diwali bash party in Mumbai a day back and it was a completely star-studded affair. Diwali will be celebrated all over the country on October 24. The festival of lights is also known as one of the biggest festivals of the country. This is that time of the year when people deck up in new clothes, come back home to celebrate with loves ones, decorate their homes in colours and lights and back in festivities. Diwali-special parties are also common during this time. People indulge in the guilty pleasures of Diwali-special lip-smacking desserts and sweets and catch up with their friends and loved ones.

Kriti Sanon threw a Diwali bash in Mumbai on Wednesday and the entire Bollywood fraternity came down to celebrate the festival with her. Wednesday night was all about stars as actors from Varun Dhawan to Kartik Aaryan were spotted stepping into the Diwali bash. Kriti Sanon made for a very pretty host as she decked up in a stunning lehenga and posed for the pictures. The actor, to play the host of the Diwali bash, picked a black velvet lehenga. The lehenga featured a full-sleeved blouse with golden zari details and a plunging neckline. She teamed it with a black velvet flowy skirt with golden zari details at the ankles and a black dupatta featuring the zari details.

Kriti Sanon posed in a black lehenga. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal walked into the party together and made it better. The actor, for the celebrations chose a white silk kurta with golden embroidery details, as he complemented his lady beside. Natasha, on the other hand, decked up in a golden frilled saree and a golden sequined blouse.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal looked picture-perfect together. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan looked picture-perfect in a white full-sleeved kurta with white embroidery work and a silver border. He teamed it with white cotton pajamas.

Kartik Aaryan posed in a white cotton kurta and pajamas. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

The guest list included stars such as Athiya Shetty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Athiya Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and many others.