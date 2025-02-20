Kurtas for men to embrace style, comfort and elegance: The ultimate blend of tradition and trend

Gone are the days when kurtas for men were just for festive occasions and family pujas. Today, they are the ultimate style statement, be it for rocking a wedding look or casually showing the world that ethnic wear can be effortlessly cool. Kurtas for men(AI Generated)

The beauty of kurtas for men is that they work for literally every mood. No matter the occasion, kurtas for men are your ultimate style wingman.

So, gentlemen, if your wardrobe is still lacking a solid collection of kurtas for men, it’s time for a serious upgrade. Because regardless of how cool a tux looks, nothing beats the charm of a well-fitted kurta with just the right amount of desi swag.

Loading Suggestions...

Best kurtas for men to level up your style game:

Loading Suggestions...

Step into royalty with the Ode by House of Pataudi Ethnic Motifs Printed Band Collar Pure Cotton Straight Kurta. Crafted from soft cotton, this kurta blends traditional charm with modern elegance. The intricate ethnic motifs give it a regal touch, making it perfect for festive gatherings, family functions, or even a stylish casual day out. The band collar adds a sleek, contemporary vibe, ensuring you stand out effortlessly.

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a kurta that’s equal parts classic and trendy? The Melange by Lifestyle Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Straight Kurta is your perfect pick. The subtle embroidery adds just the right amount of festive flair, while the straight cut ensures a flattering fit. Made from breathable fabric, it keeps you comfortable be it for attending a wedding or a festive dinner. Pair it with pyjamas for a traditional look or with denim for a casual fusion vibe.

Loading Suggestions...

For those who love a refreshing take on ethnic wear, the trueBrowns Floral Printed Mandarin Collar Cotton Straight Kurta is a must-have. The soft floral prints bring a breezy, effortless charm, while the mandarin collar adds a modern edge. Crafted in pure cotton, it’s perfect for warm-weather occasions or relaxed festive gatherings. Style it with slim-fit trousers for a polished look or go for a laid-back vibe with casual loafers. This kurta proves that florals aren’t just for spring, they’re for every stylish man!

Loading Suggestions...

Nothing says timeless elegance like the Fabindia Men Thread Work Kurta. Designed with intricate thread work, this kurta is all about rich tradition and craftsmanship. The relaxed straight fit and fine detailing make it ideal for cultural events, weddings, or even a classic Diwali look. Made from high-quality fabric, it offers both comfort and a regal touch. Pair it with a Nehru jacket for an elevated ensemble or wear it solo for a simple yet sophisticated appeal.

Loading Suggestions...

Channel your inner desi gentleman with the Diwas by Manyavar Thread Work Mandarin Collar Straight Kurta. Featuring delicate thread work, this kurta is perfect for festive occasions and celebrations. The mandarin collar gives it a refined touch, while the straight fit ensures ease of movement. A must-have piece for weddings, pujas, or any event where you want to exude cultural charm!

Loading Suggestions...

For those who prefer a modern twist to ethnic wear, the Fabindia Ethnic Motifs Block Printed Mandarin Collar Cotton Short Straight Kurta is the ultimate pick. The block-printed ethnic motifs add an artistic touch, while the short length gives it a semi-casual appeal. Made from pure cotton, this kurta keeps you cool and stylish whether you’re at a casual get-together or a cultural event. Pair it with denim for a fusion look or traditional pyjamas for a classic outfit.

Loading Suggestions...

Who says kurtas can’t be effortlessly chic? The Lacoste Mandarin Collar Long Sleeves Pure Cotton Slim Fit Straight Kurta redefines ethnic wear with a sleek and sophisticated design. The slim fit and long sleeves give it a sharp look, making it perfect for modern gentlemen who love a polished aesthetic. Made from premium cotton, this kurta offers breathability without compromising on style. Wear it with chinos for an Indo-Western vibe or keep it traditional with well-fitted trousers.

Loading Suggestions...

When in doubt, go for embroidery! The Diwas by Manyavar Embroidered Thread Work Mandarin Collar Straight Kurta is the perfect blend of elegance and tradition. The intricate embroidery adds a touch of sophistication, while the mandarin collar keeps it stylishly structured.

Kurtas for men are a fashion statement that blends culture, comfort, and charisma. From festive celebrations to casual gatherings, the right kurta can instantly elevate your look. This is your cue to embrace the magic of ethnic wear and add some seriously stylish kurtas to your wardrobe.

More options for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Ethnic elegance: The best ethnic wear for men and women to slay any occasion

Linen shirts for men: Light on the skin, heavy on the style

Best watches for men: Top 8 timeless styles that are pure arm candy

Shop the Best Straight-Fit Jeans for Men Under Rs.999 for Everyday

Casual winter wear for men at Myntra: Top picks from Mast & Harbour and Roadster Comfort

Kurtas for men FAQs How do I choose the right kurta for my body type? For a lean build, opt for slim-fit or structured kurtas, while straight-cut styles work well for broader frames. If you’re tall, longer kurtas add elegance, while shorter ones give a balanced look.

How do I style a kurta for a wedding? Pair a richly embroidered or silk kurta with a Nehru jacket, churidar, and mojris for a regal wedding look. You can also add a stole for an extra touch of elegance.

What are the best fabrics for kurtas for men? Cotton and linen kurtas are perfect for casual and summer wear, while silk and embroidered kurtas are ideal for weddings and festive occasions.

Can kurtas for men be worn casually? Absolutely! Pair a short kurta with jeans or chinos for a relaxed yet stylish casual look. Opt for light cotton fabrics and subtle prints for everyday wear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.