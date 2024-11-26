Casual winter wear for men: Enjoy the winter with Myntra’s Winter Sale

We all love cosy winter mornings but what troubles us is the chilly breeze and cold mornings to college and the office. But, we got a solution to your problem. Myntra winter sale is going on and these two brands; Roadsters and Mast&Harbour are having some amazing deals on winter wear for men. Be it hoodies, jackets to sweaters, they have all of them in amazing designs and prices. We have picked five products for you from both of these brands which speak fashion. This guide helps you create a fashionable, cosy winter wardrobe with warm sweaters, pullovers, jackets.

Top 10 casual winter wear for men

The relaxed fit beige and black printed hoodie by The Roadster is perfect for winter in India. It is bright, easygoing and can be paired with anything, making it ideal for casual wear. The fabric’s softness lets you easily breathe and makes you feel cosy. You can style this in multiple ways, as mentioned below.

Can be styled with Canm;t be styled with Jeans that are slim fit or joggers if you’re going for more casual. Formal trousers are not suitable because the sweatshirt’s design is casual. A denim jacket is worn over, it for an extra layer of warmth and style. Structured blazers, as that will make it look too formal and this is better paired with casuals.

This casual chic sweatshirt with a modern graphic print is the perfect combination of style and comfort. It is made from soft fabric, making it appropriate for winter wear which is warm yet fashionable. A stylish print that allows you to wear it with your preferred jeans or sweatpants.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with High-waist skinny jeans for a business casual or simply elegant look. Something formal such as a blazer or shirt will imbalance formal and informal. Chunky Sneakers or Combat boots chunky sneakers to bring out that edge. Matching trousers as they do not fit the relaxed look of the top.

This is an elegant corduroy tailored over the jacket in a burgundy shade. The tailored fit gives a sharp look. This soft and textured jacket can be worn at the office or for casual outings, giving a sleek and modern look.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Dark denim or chinos to create a smart and casual fit. Cargo pants, to avoid the flare. Crew neck t-shirt or simple buttoned-up shirt. Joggers as they will make it look like streetwear, doing injustice to the jacket’s tailored and sharp fit.

This green cable-knit pullover is not only warm but also super stylish. It can be worn alone or used for layering with shirts, offering a sophisticated look. Thus, this is a great pick for semi-formal occasions as well.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Straight-leg jeans or chinos for a balanced, classic outfit. Sweatpants, as the structured knit, deserve a more polished counterpart. A scarf for added warmth and style in colder weather. Athletic shoes, which might clash with the refined texture of the knit.

This comfortable fleece jacket with a checked pattern is nothing less than a masterpiece. The beige colour reflects richness and modernness. It is a must-have if you love to layer and wear a classic piece which goes well with a casual look. This is perfect for cold weather cities as it keeps you warm while serving the style.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Slim-fit jeans for an even silhouette. Formal trousers that will kill the casual vibe. Plain white T-shirt or solid hoodies. Dress shoes are commonly called formal shoes as they will be mismatched for the outfit.

This geometric patterned high-neck pullover is the perfect piece for any modern abstract pattern lover. The sleek design can be altered to provide a contemporary twist on a classic piece that will suit any occasion.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Slim-fit jeans or straight-fit pants. Wide-leg trousers, as they might overpower the sleek design of the pullover. A leather jacket to add a colour block. Overly patterned accessories that will disbalance the geometric pattern look.

This Peach and blue acrylic colour-blocked cardigan with a shirt collar is a pick for winter dates. It keeps you warm, and stylish and gives a fresh look with pastel colours. Great to layer with solid T-shirts for winter.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Beige cargo or straight pants. Joggers as it will make it kill the elegance of it. Solid white T-shirt for a daytime look. Too many accessories in the neck will disturb the neckline.

This is a hoodie in bold typographical print with drop-shoulder sleeves and offers a really relaxed fit with some modern style, making it perfect for casual wear or layering with a colder month combination. It gives maximum comfort while stylish stand out.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Joggers or sweatpants for a laid-back look. Relaxed fit pants, as the hoodie’s relaxed fit clashes with formal trousers. A cap or beanie for an extra streetwear edge. Blazer or oversized jacket which will make it look out of place.

This printed sweatshirt has drop shoulder sleeves and a mountain graphic at the front. This relaxed-fit sweatshirt is perfect for your vacation, especially if going to Hillary areas.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Underwear on a black or blue denim jacket to have an even better look. Formal pants, as the hoodie’s relaxed fit clashes with formal trousers. A sports shoe or sneaker will pair great and act as an easygoing outfit. Chinos or formal shoes as they will act out of place.

A classic pullover in navy blue that gives a royal look and can be worn to any place, be it an outing with friends, going to college or wearing formal wear in the office. This multi-purpose versatile piece is a must-have for all men.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Dark blue or black denim jeans for a stylish look. Sports shorts or track pants as that will look unstructured. A scarf with a lighter shade to give a complete look. Chunky Sneakers as it will make the outfit unflattering.

Perfect winter casual wear is a choice of comfort, practicality, and style that can work for function as well as fashion. Winters are not just about bundling up; they allow one to experiment with layers, patterns, and versatile designs that can enhance one's personal style while keeping warm.

Start with materials that feel warm, yet not constricting, from fleece and wool to cotton blends; these can be applied for both retaining warmth and comfort. Choose styles with a relative looseness that work really well for casual layering but go up to more structured and streamlined-fitted designs.

Style-wise, go for hooded sweatshirts, knit pullovers, and fleece jackets, all of which are more versatile compared to the previous items. These staples are easily mixed and matched with other items within the wardrobe. One can achieve many different looks by using neutral colours such as black, grey, and navy or bold patterns and vibrant hues. Equally important is durability, and it's the value of well-crafted garments that stand up to the season's demands, remaining pleasant for many winters.

Accessories like scarves, gloves, and beanies add warmth while fashioning your overall outlook. Outfit your shoes with boots or casual sneakers in order to maintain comfort and style during cold weather conditions. Focusing on such precise aspects, you can build a winter wardrobe that keeps you all seasons cosy up and confident. Thoughtful winter dressing, in general, is less about braving the cold as much as it is about showing off your personal style.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) around buying Winter Casual Wear for Men What material is best for winter casual wear? Cotton mixes, fleece, wool, and polyester are some of the best fabrics for casual winter clothes as they retain warmth but don't let it out. Moisture-wicking materials will ensure that your clothes stay dry even if you are taking part in outdoor activities.

How to choose the right fit for winter clothing? The right fit would depend on how you'd like to layer your clothes. If you would like to layer, go for a relaxed or oversized fit and if not, a slim and structured fit is preferred, based on your regular size.

What style to go with for winter casual wear? When it comes to style, people think of two things, comfort and versatility. So, go with timeless designs like solid colours or gentle prints, simple checks, or stripes. It can be layered with sweaters, cardigans, and hoodies perfect for formal occasions.

How do I ensure durability in winter clothing? Durability is the key to getting through several seasons with your winter wardrobe. Choose quality fabrics with strong stitching, mainly around cuffs and seams, etc. Also, check the care label for washing to avoid any damage.

What colours work best for winter outfits? Earthy tones such as olive green, camel, or rust for winter outfits are just fabulous, and classic neutrals like black, grey, and navy also make good choices. Select colours which compliment your skin tone and preference.

