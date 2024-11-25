Best baggy shorts under Rs.499: Shop from Kook N Keech, StyleCast and more only on Myntra

Best Baggy Shorts

Imagine a lazy weekend morning with coffee in hand, and you’re enjoying every sip in a cosy mood! You are longing for it, right? Then, why don't you try it for real? It’s time to upgrade your wardrobe with the laid-back vibes of baggy shorts! You’ll definitely stay relaxed with the best baggy shorts that don’t just fit—they flow. With diverse styling apparel piled up in your closet, now get ready to add baggy shorts, too. The best baggy shorts are no longer just for your lethargic days; they are a versatile staple.

Available in a variety of fabrics, colours, and cuts, you can easily slip into any baggy shorts and pair them easily with everything from a graphic tee to a breezy tank top. And here’s the best part: you can get the best baggy shorts all under just Rs. 499. Your stylish and comfortable options in these baggy shorts are now in your price range. So, why wait? Let's pick your favourite pair of baggy shorts now!

Top 10 best baggy shorts that can help you turn on your comfy mode

Elevate your wardrobe with the best baggy shorts that combine affordability and flair. Explore the top 10 choices, and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them!

Try to make your life easy at times by relaxing yourself in these best baggy shorts. Made with a blend of cotton and polyester, you’ll enjoy their lightweight feel and softness on your skin. Let the hotness of sunny days rise to any extent; this fabric will ensure you wear feel-free shorts. The best part is that they pair well with diverse cool tees or even hoodies. Whether you prefer wearing them for a casual stroll or while lounging, you can still maintain a cool vibe in these shorts. Not only does its fabric and fit give you relaxed wear, but its pleasant lavender shade also refreshes your comfort.

Want to stay in trending Korean style for your relaxing outfits? Get these Korean street-style shorts. Which would you prefer on your lazy days - style or comfort? You can now get both in these shorts made of 100% cotton fabric. Adorning a knitted texture not only remains soft but also makes you look more cool. No matter where you head, these shorts’ above-knee length ensures you stay comfortable throughout. Its lightweight texture and mid-rise waist give your wear a confident and cosy feel. You can easily accommodate it into your luggage and enjoy a laid-back charm wherever you go.

These best baggy shorts from StyleCast give your wardrobe a relaxed vibe. They adorn a solid black look, and of course, it's easy to pair with anything in your closet. With a mid-rise waist fit, these shorts stay comfortably on your waist, even on flexible bends or jumps in your leisure time. The woven pattern of the polyester fabric makes these shorts soft and light to wear all day. Offering a perfect amount of breathability, it’ll keep you feeling cool while being effortlessly stylish. Whether you’re lounging on your couch or not, your holidays are in the comfortable hands of these shorts’ relaxed fit.

Even in a relaxed outfit, your trending style is not compromised with these best baggy shorts. Getting comfy wear with a starring style under Rs. 499 is no longer a nightmare. If you’re fond of styling in denim for your casual jeans, then these shorts in denim will also go in sync with your fashion. You can now chill in a cafe or hang out with friends in these relaxing denim shorts with a distressed and frayed finish. Their urban cool design makes them easy to pair with any casual tees or a vibing shirt. From beach days to backyards, you can slip into these shorts, perfect for summer days.

Ready to make your beach time more comfortable and stylish? Slip into the best baggy shorts with a typography look. Your casual vibe has now been added with an extra pop of this typography design’s trendy twist. Its viscose construction gives you free and flexible stretches during your casual day out. You can enjoy unrestricted movements while also being effortlessly stylish with the regular fit of these baggy shorts. Any casual outfit in solid design will go well with these shorts to make a statement, all while keeping it cool and casual.

Do you have a craze over a camouflage look in your outfit? These are the best baggy shorts for your preference. Their camouflaged prints give you a rugged look while maintaining an adventurous edge when paired with any outfit. Embracing a cotton and spandex blend, these shorts are the go-to choice for a weekend hangout or a casual day out. Whether you are relaxing your holiday by gardening or visiting playful outdoors, their regular fit keeps you comfortable in all your movements. The cargo part of these shorts exhibits multiple pockets, offering a blend of utility and style that’s perfect for storing your essentials on the go.

Look no further than these brushstrokes baggy shorts for a perfect blend of style and comfort under Rs. 499. What sets these baggy shorts apart is their brushstroke design. They give your outfit a playful look when you are on a casual go. With a regular fit, these are the best baggy shorts to enjoy freedom of movement every time you wear them. When comfort is the key for baggy shorts, you’ll get their maximum in these shorts. The mid-rise waist and above-knee length of these shorts give your wardrobe a versatile casual addition to pair for all your lazy and leisure days.

Get a perfect blend of relaxed fit and stylish design by wearing these shorts on your casual days. Being one of the best baggy shorts, you can enjoy an effortless comfort all day. With a vibrant colour that pops into your casual look, you can still stay in style in your relaxed attire. You can easily pair it with any simple tee or graphic shirt that’s both relaxed and on-trend. Its mix of cotton and spandex ensures you enjoy unrestricted movement. Tailored with a regular fit and knee-length design, your comfort is guaranteed.

Need to hype your wardrobe with something more comfortable and stylish to make your lazy days more relaxed? Go for these textured shorts that are a go-to choice not only for leisure time but also for a quick errand or hitting the gym. Its complete cotton material makes it soft and breathable to wear for a longer time. Also, enjoying maximum comfort is for sure with their soft and textured fabric. Exhibiting a solid look in teal green, you can easily match them with diverse casual tees or shirts of your choice.

Would you wish to go in a casual look with a street style? Try these washed shorts, which are one of the best baggy shorts to wear under Rs. 499. The cotton terry fabric employed in these shorts gives you an incredibly breathable and soft-to-touch feel. What’s more special about this fabric? It remains lightweight and can be easily folded. You can stay comfortable and stylish wherever you go by carrying it easily in your baggage. So, if you're on the hunt for versatile, comfy, and stylish shorts, look no further than these baggy shorts.

Conclusion

With so many options to choose from, it’s easy to find the perfect pair that suits your vibe. The best baggy shorts offer more than just comfort—they’re a versatile staple that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Whether you’re lounging at home, running errands, or catching up with friends, these relaxed-fit shorts keep you cool and effortlessly stylish. So, why wait? Step out in effortless comfort with the best baggy shorts.

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Baggy Shorts Under Rs.499 How can I style baggy shorts for different occasions? Baggy shorts can be styled casually with a T-shirt and sneakers for a relaxed look or dressed up with a button-down shirt and sandals for a more polished vibe. Pairing them with accessories like hats or belts can also elevate the outfit.

Can I wear baggy shorts in colder weather? While baggy shorts are ideal for warm climates, you can layer them with tights or leggings and pair them with long-sleeve shirts or jackets for a cool-weather look.

What are the best fabrics for baggy shorts? Cotton, linen, and denim are popular choices. Cotton and linen are breathable and perfect for hot weather, while denim offers a more structured, casual style.

Can baggy shorts be worn to the gym or for outdoor activities? Yes, baggy shorts made from moisture-wicking fabrics or stretchy materials are great for physical activities like running, biking, or workouts.

Are baggy shorts suitable for all body types? Yes! Baggy shorts can flatter any body type by balancing proportions. For a more tailored look, choose a pair that sits at the waist and is slightly shorter or longer, depending on your preference.

