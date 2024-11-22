Best fusion ethnic wear for the contemporary man - KISAH, VASTRAMAY, Jompers only on Myntra

Fusion ethnic wear is for people who try to stand out and experiment with new styles and designs that can be bold or sublime. The goal being to push the boundaries of fashion and create looks that stand out or make a statement. On Myntra you can find many brands offering ensembles for the best fusion ethnic wear and in this article we focus on the brands KISAH, VASTRAMAY, Jompers. Best Fusion Ethnic Wear

KISAH blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary designs, offering a unique fusion of heritage and modernity. VASTRAMAY reimagines classic Indian silhouettes with bold colors and innovative fabrics. Jompers takes a playful approach to fusion, combining traditional elements with streetwear influences.

This Kurta with ethnic motifs on the fabric and a churidar-type bottom is a good starting point for the best fusion ethnic wear. It features ethnic motifs and a mandarin collar for a nice look at the level of the shoulder. The kurta is knee-length and offers a straight and regular fit for easy wear. The long sleeves and solid churidar create a relaxed, festive look that is good for different occasions. It’s made from a cotton blend fabric, so it is comfortable. It also has just enough elements to make a good fusion dress.

Ethnic motifs print adds a traditional flair

Comfortable cotton blend fabric for all-day wear

Material Cotton blend Pattern Ethnic motifs printed Neck Mandarin collar Hemline Straight Occasion Festive

If you love mixing it up when it comes to fashion, then this kurta with Churidar & Nehru Jacket can be turned into a striking fusion. The knee-length kurta comes in a solid silk blend and has a straight cut with a Mandarin collar. It’s paired with a comfortable churidar to look elegant. Further elevating the look is the Nehru jacket, which comes in a standout mustard yellow with ethnic motifs. In all, it adds a sophisticated, festive flair. You can create fusion looks with this that goes well for weddings or festive celebrations.

Nehru jacket with ethnic motifs for a bold contrast

Silk blend fabric for a refined and luxurious finish

Material Silk Blend Pattern Solid kurta with printed Nehru jacket Neck Mandarin collar Hemline Straight Occasion Festive

When you are looking to blend simplicity and sophistication, this Kurta with Churidar & Nehru Jacket will make a great selection for the next event. Its white knee-length kurta has a straight cut, and the mandarin collar gives a neat look from the front. The curved hem further enhances the sleek and festive look, and the solid white churidar completes the look. The final highlight of this ensemble comes from the blue Nehru jacket, which adds a pop of colour and finishes the outfit for festive occasions.

Elegant blue Nehru jacket adds contrast and style

Curved hem offers a polished and modern silhouette

Material Cotton Blend Pattern Solid Neck Mandarin collar Hemline Curved Occasion festive

We thought this Vastramay Men’s Black & White Kurta should be on this list because it has so much potential for different fusion styles. It showcases a timeless ethnic motif with a contemporary flair, and the print is interesting enough to blend it with many styles. It’s also made from pure cotton, so the kurta is quite comfortable. It features a straight cut with a band collar and gives a knee-length silhouette that blends traditional Ikat techniques with a modern monochrome palette.

Pure cotton fabric ensures all-day comfort

Unique Ikat print offers a refined, indie touch

Material Pure cotton Pattern Ethnic motifs Neck Band collar Hemline Straight Occasion festive

We liked the last one so much that one more similar fusion design should take its place on this list. This Vastramay Kurta gives a cool modern twist on traditional wear. It features elegant geometric embroidery and intricate threadwork that stand out to people who have a keen eye for fine clothing. The straight-fit silhouette it gives your body is enhanced with a mandarin collar and side slits. You can keep this as a versatile choice for festive occasions in your collection of the best fusion ethnic wear. The kurta is made from pure cotton, so it’s also comfortable.

Striking geometric threadwork adds a unique visual appeal

Pure cotton fabric for breathability and comfort

Material Pure cotton Pattern Geometric embroidery Neck Mandarin collar Hemline Straight Occasion Festive

This Vastramay Layered Kurta Set stands out from the crowd, coming to subtle fusion designs. There’s something old about it that can still work well for events while redefining fusion wear. It’s a pure cotton kurta with an interesting layered silhouette that pairs well with comfortable pyjamas. The band collar and straight shape further give it a crisp and tailored look that is perfect for special occasions. The knee-length cut and two functional pockets make it look chic, and you can still store stuff in it.

Sustainable, pure cotton fabric for eco-friendly fashion

The layered design adds a modern, sophisticated twist

Material Pure cotton Pattern Solid Neck Band collar Hemline Straight Occasion Fusion

If you are serious about pulling off a sleek look with the best fusion ethnic wear, then this Vastramay Black Pathani Kurta should find its place in your wardrobe. It is a modern take on traditional wear that blends classic Pathani style with a sleek contemporary finish that gives a serious vibe under a casual appearance. Its solid black colour and straight shape make it versatile for various occasions, such as events and office gatherings. The kurta features a mandarin collar, long sleeves, and a curved hem, which all work together to provide a neat, tailored fit.

Timeless solid black design, suitable for any occasion

Mandarin collar and curved hem for a contemporary finish

Material Cotton blend Pattern Solid Neck Mandarin collar Hemline Curved Occasion Fusion

Trying fusion wear is all about experimenting with bold colors, designs and sometimes the occasional dull colors. Vastramay brings us this Olive Green Self-Design Kurta that’s paired with solid trousers. You can swap the trousers for other bottoms and footwear to create endless ensembles. The kurta itself features a contemporary straight cut with a shirt collar that neatly blends the Western tailoring into traditional wear. Its self-design pattern gives a textured look, while the long sleeves and knee-length straight hem create a streamlined silhouette.

Unique self-design pattern adds subtle texture

Elasticated trousers for a comfortable fit

Material Cotton blend Pattern Self-design Neck Shirt collar Hemline Straight Occasion Fusion

Asymmetry has a powerful visual appeal when done correctly with well-fitting ensembles. And with this piece, you can make a bold statement at any event you wear it to. It features a unique Angrakha style and combines traditional charm with a modern flair. Its mandarin collar and long sleeves enhance the straight cut and solid design. The asymmetric hemline adds a contemporary edge that is difficult to miss. The knee-length silhouette offers gives you a clean-cut look, making it look serious.

The asymmetric hemline for a stylish, contemporary vibe

Angrakha design brings a fusion of classic and modern aesthetics

Material Cotton Pattern Solid Neck Mandarin collar Hemline Asymmetric Occasion Fusion

Continuing on asymmetry, we thought the list wouldn’t be complete without listing one with a more relaxed ethnic fit. This earthy green kurta is very pleasing and goes well with any occasion. It’s crafted from a luxurious cotton-silk blend and features a layered design that exudes sophistication. The straight cut and mandarin collar bring a timeless appeal, while the calf-length silhouette and asymmetric hem give it a contemporary, edgy finish.

Layered style and front slit for added flair

Cotton-silk blend for a premium, smooth feel

Material Cotton silk Pattern Solid Neck Mandarin collar Hemline Asymmetric Occasion Fusion

Also read: Wedding Season Essentials for Men: Get Up to 70% Off on Myntra's Latest Collections from KRAFT, KISAH, and Anouk Men

Conclusion

That completes our best fusion ethnic wear, and there’s a lot more where it came from! What sets fusion apart is its boldness and your ability to get creative with mixing styles and ensembles. However, not everything goes with all kurtas. Experiment systematically to know what fits and what doesn’t. With all these kurtas on discount sale, there’s never a better time to level up.

Also read: Wedding Season Essentials: Up to 70% Off on Wedding Wear from Jompers, Sangria, and HERE&NOW at Myntra

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Fusion Ethnic Wear What is the best way to care for a fusion ethnic dress with mixed fabric? For fusion clothes made of cotton, silk, or similar blends, you can hand wash them with cold water or put them in a gentle machine cycle. Never use hot water, and don’t wring too tightly. Air-dry in the shade to preserve the fabric’s texture and colour without exposing it to the sun.

What colours should I choose for a versatile fusion ethnic wardrobe? Fusion goes with most colours, but avoid bold colours that stand out. Earthy tones like olive green, mustard, and muted blues work well for fusion outfits. Monochrome shades like black or white also provide a sleek appearance.

What is Myntra’s return policy for these fusion ethnic wear items? Myntra offers a 14-day easy return and exchange policy. If the item doesn’t fit or meet your expectations, put it back in its original packaging and send it back as soon as possible. Do not remove the tags or try it on after washing.

Can I wear fusion ethnic wear for both casual and festive occasions? Fusion ethnic outfits are designed for versatility on all occasions, so you can wear them for different events. For more festive occasions, pair with casual shoes for a day look or style with traditional footwear like juttis.

How can I style fusion ethnic wear for a modern look? Fusion ethnic wear already combines traditional and contemporary elements, so you just have to increase the latter's presence. Pair a layered kurta with slim-fit trousers and loafers or sneakers for a trendy vibe. Accessories like bracelets or a sleek watch can complete the look.

Also read: Best tote bags every woman needs for a work ready look: Shop now on Myntra

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.