Best pullovers for men: 10 must have options you can shop now on Myntra to revamp your wardrobe this winter season

Winter doesn’t mean sacrificing style for warmth. Who says winter clothes have to be dull and boring? Get the best pullovers for men and embrace the season with vibrant colours and stylish accessories that transform your wardrobe into a fashion statement. For men, winter wear often defaults to monotonous browns and greys, but there’s a whole spectrum of stylish possibilities waiting to be explored. Jazz up your winter wardrobe by selecting the best clothes and pairing them with the most fashionable accessories. Think bold hues, interesting textures, and unique patterns that stand out against the backdrop of the chilly season. Best pullovers for men(Pexels)

Myntra has got an array of head-turning winter pullovers for men designed to rock the winter season and take your style game a notch higher. Layer your outfits creatively to not only stay warm but also showcase your personal style. Don’t shy away from experimenting with colours and styles this winter. With Myntra’s diverse collection of stylish pullovers for men, acing your style game has never been easier!

This pullover sweater is a winter wardrobe must-have that’s anything but ordinary! This chic and cosy turtleneck is like a warm hug on a chilly day, offering both comfort and a dash of sophistication. Made from high-quality acrylic, it's perfect for those who want to stay warm without sacrificing style. Whether you're gearing up for a casual coffee date or dressing up for a night out, this pullover is your go-to fashion hero.

Pair it with: Combine this stylish turtleneck with dark-wash jeans and leather boots for a casual yet refined look. Add a long woollen coat for extra warmth and elegance.

Fabric Acrylic Pattern Solid Print Solid

A stylish addition to your winter wardrobe indeed, this self-striped pullover promises both comfort and a touch of class. It is a chic and cosy clothing item and is ideal for those nip-in-the-air days when you want to be snug while also not compromising on style. The self-striped pattern adds a subtle yet sophisticated texture, making it versatile enough for various occasions.

Pair it with: Complete your winter look by wearing this stylish pullover with black jeans and ankle boots for a sleek and modern look.

Fabric Acrylic Pattern Self striped Print Solid

Get ready to revamp your winter style with this solid ribbed tailored fit pullover. The soft colour and the ribbed texture adds a touch of refined charm to any outfit and is a go-to pullover for anyone who wants to embody subtle elegance and class. This pullover is your ultimate style saviour on chilly days and is sure to get you compliments!

Pair it with: Pair this pullover with slim-fit trousers and your favourite loafers for a sleek and polished look. Throw on a chic trench coat for that extra layer of warmth and elegance, and you're ready to conquer any occasion with style.

Fabric Cotton blend Pattern Ribbed Print Solid

Get a hold of this trendy colourblocked pullover and unleash your inner style maverick! Seamlessly blending the timeless appeal of cable knit with a pop of modern colour blocking, it’s designed to make a statement while also keeping you cosy. This pullover is all about turning heads and making a bold, fashionable impression.

Pair it with: Match this dynamic pullover with slim-fit black jeans and combat boots for a rugged, edgy vibe. Layer it under a sleek bomber jacket to add an extra layer of warmth and coolness.

Fabric Cotton blend Pattern Cable knit Print Colourblocked

This cosy, stylish clothing item is not just about beating the chill, it’s about making every outfit pop while also giving it a polished look. It has a ribbed texture which adds a unique twist to your look, making it a standout piece in any setting. This pullover is for those who want to combine style and snugness.

Pair it with: Combine this stylish ribbed pullover with dark chinos and casual sneakers to create an effortlessly cool outfit.

Fabric Cotton blend Pattern Ribbed Print Solid

Add a hint of glamour to your winter wardrobe with this self design pullover. Its intricate pattern brings a unique style, making it a head-turner for any occasion. For those who thrive on fashion adventures and bold choices, this pullover is your go-to piece! Stand out and ace the trend game with confidence.

Pair it with: Pair this stylish pullover with dark denim jeans and classic white sneakers for a smart-casual look. Layer it with a stylish bomber jacket for extra warmth and a modern touch.

Fabric Cotton blend Pattern Self design Print Solid

With its eye-catching typography print, this hoodie brings a playful and edgy vibe to your outfit. It is the perfect blend of fashion and comfort. It is a piece that resonates more with street style and is hence is ideal for those who are bold in their fashion choices and always looking to up their fashion ante.

Pair it with: Match this trendy hoodie with distressed jeans and high-top sneakers for a cool, casual look. Complete the look with a beanie for that ultimate urban touch.

Fabric Cotton blend Pattern Typography print Print Printed

Make a statement this winter with this quirky printed sweatshirt. It is designed to add a splash of creativity to your wardrobe. A blend of comfort and fashion, it's perfect for those who love to stand out. Whether you're heading out for a casual day with friends or a laid-back evening, this pullover ensures you are always fashion-ready.

Pair it with: Team this vibrant sweatshirt with black jeans and high-top sneakers for a cool, relaxed vibe.

Fabric Cotton blend Pattern Graphic print Print Printed

Available in the classic colour combination of blue, brown and white, this colourblocked pullover is for those who want to add some colour to their winter wardrobe. The dark tones ensure that it doesn't look too over-the-top while also giving just enough oomph to any outfit.

Pair it with: Pair it with slim-fit black jeans and a pair of white sneakers for a clean, modern look.

Fabric Cotton blend Pattern Colourblocked Print Solid

This rust red pullover will add a subtle sophistication to your winter fashion game. With its striking striped pattern, this pullover is designed to turn heads and make you feel fabulous. The ribbed texture give it a warm winter vibe and also ensures that you stay snug and comfy. This acrylic pullover is all about combining comfort and bold fashion for those who love to make a statement.

Pair it with: Match it with dark blue jeans or beige trousers, and a pair of classic leather boots for a sleek, polished look.

Fabric Acrylic Pattern Striped Print Solid

Best winter pullovers for men on Myntra FAQs How can I find the right size for a pullover on Myntra? Myntra provides detailed size charts for each product. Measure your chest and compare it to the size chart to find the best fit. Customer reviews can also offer insights into sizing.

Can I get discounts on winter pullovers on Myntra? Yes, Myntra often offers discounts and deals on winter pullovers. Keep an eye out for seasonal sales, flash sales, and promotional offers to get the best prices.

What materials are winter pullovers made of? Winter pullovers are typically made from materials like wool, cotton, acrylic, and blends of these fabrics. These materials provide warmth and comfort, making them ideal for the colder months.

How do I care for my winter pullover? Follow the care instructions on the label. Generally, it's best to hand wash or use a gentle cycle in cold water and lay flat to dry. Avoid using harsh detergents and high heat to maintain the fabric's quality.

