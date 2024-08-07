Lakme Fashion Week, FDCI announce fresh batch of GenNext designers

New Delhi, The Lakme Fashion Week , in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India , on Wednesday announced its new line-up of GenNext designers, presented by INIFD, for the upcoming gala, scheduled to be held from October 9 to October 13 in New Delhi. HT Image

Four designers — Padma Saldon, Saurabh Maurya, Ananya Arora, and Sakshi Vijay Punyani — emerged as the winners of the 38th edition of GenNext, one of the most coveted talent discovery programmes.

At the gala, Saldon, a NIFT graduate from Leh Ladakh, will present the label 2112 Saldon. Noida-based Maurya, a design graduate from NIFT, will showcase his brand MARGN.

Arora from Amritsar is another NIFT graduate. She will introduce her brand Ananya - The Label. Punyani, a knitwear design graduate from Nagpur, will put forward her designs under the label of VJ.

The shortlisted designers showcased their collections to a distinguished jury comprising fashion designer Shahab Durazi; Ainee Nizami Ahmedi, editor-in-chief, Elle India; Sabina Chopra, NIFD Global presents GenNext mentor; Harman Dhillon, executive director, Hindustan Unilever, and beauty and well-being general manager, Unilever South Asia, and Jaspreet Chandok, group vice president, Reliance Brands Ltd.

Dhillon said the programme is a catalyst for "innovation, discovering and cultivating" creative geniuses that will shape the future of fashion and beauty.

"We seek out and nurture young talent, poised to revolutionise the Indian design landscape. We believe that our country is teeming with talent, and with the right mentorship, these talents will greatly impact the industry with ingenious and sustainable ideas. This initiative perfectly aligns with House of Lakme's approach of pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity," Dhillon said in a statement.

Chandok said he is looking forward to witnessing the 38th batch of GenNext designers showcase their talent.

"The NIFD Global presents GenNext program, has been instrumental to this platform’s journey over the past several years. From giving some of the nation’s most creative minds a stepping stone into the fashion industry to mentoring and empowering newer talent across the country, the platform has significantly impacted the Indian and Global fashion industry," he said.

"The GenNext programme has been a crucial part of FDCI’s journey, and we look forward to seeing the new batch of GenNext designers take over the runway this season. The fashion scenes in India and throughout the world have been profoundly influenced by this project. The program acts as a transformative platform, providing some of the most talented youth in the country with an essential launchpad," added FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi.

