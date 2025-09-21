Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Lauren Sanchez Bezos turns heads in stylish mini skirt and oversized shirt during lunch date with bestie Kris Jenner

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 09:00 am IST

Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Kris Jenner stepped out for a stylish lunch in Beverly Hills, showing off chic outfits that are pure high-fashion goals. See pics.

Kris Jenner and Lauren Sánchez Bezos turned the sidewalk into a runway as they departed E Baldi in Los Angeles. The style-savvy friends' outing was less a simple lunch and more a high-fashion showcase, giving fans plenty of style notes to examine from their coordinated looks. Let's decode their outfits. (Also read: Bronzed-up Priyanka Chopra sizzles in one of her best looks of all time at Ralph Lauren show; Nick Jonas matches her )

Stylish duo Kris Jenner and Lauren Sánchez turn heads in Beverly Hills outing. (Instagram/@justjared)
Lauren Sánchez Bezos rocks stylish mini skirt look

Lauren rocked an oversized pink-and-white pinstripe shirt paired with a high-waisted black leather mini skirt featuring a wrap detail. She cinched her waist with a chic black belt featuring a bold gold logo buckle and completed the look with sheer black tights, black pointed-toe pumps, and a textured black top-handle bag.

Chunky gold bracelets and sleek cat-eye sunglasses added an edgy, modern touch, while her makeup stayed nude and her hair was worn down, perfectly complementing the ensemble.

What Kris Jenner wore

Kris, on the other hand, opted for a sophisticated, monochromatic ensemble centred around a long, dark brown or charcoal wool coat. Underneath, she kept a sleek silhouette with a likely black silk blouse and tailored trousers. Her look was completed with dark brown lace-up ankle boots, a structured crocodile-embossed leather tote, and oversized black sunglasses, perfectly embodying classic, effortless luxury.

(Also read: Even Lauren Sanchez is fan of Natasha Poonawalla’s unbelievable outfit that internet thinks looks like ‘potato twister’ )

The outing also shone a light on their growing friendship. Lauren, 55, married Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61, this past June at a highly publicised, star-studded wedding in Italy, where Kris was among the celebrity attendees. Since then, the two women have reportedly become closer, often spotted enjoying time together. Their recent stylish lunch date in Beverly Hills is a testament to their strengthened bond.

