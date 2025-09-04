Even Lauren Sanchez is fan of Natasha Poonawalla’s unbelievable outfit that internet thinks looks like ‘potato twister’

On September 4, Natasha Poonawalla delighted fashion lovers on social media by sharing pictures of herself dressed in a stunning, structural ensemble from the avant-garde luxury fashion house Pierre Cardin. Called the Parabolic Gown, the custom look is from the Spring Summer 2013 collection. Natasha Poonawalla attends the amfAR gala 2025.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone makes history as first Indian jury member for Louis Vuitton Prize 2025; stuns in chic Parisian look

Natasha Poonawalla's unique look

Known for her experimental fashion sense and a couture collection to die for, Natasha wore the Pierre Cardin look to the amfAR Venezia Gala 2025 at The Arsenale in Venice, Italy. The ensemble features a high neckline, full-length sleeves, a figure-hugging bodice, 5 structural tilted discs attached to the skirt forming a waterfall effect, and a floor-length hem.

Natasha styled the eye-catching look with a fascinator that matched the discs on her skirt. She also wore white statement block heels to round off the look.

As for the jewellery, she chose to wear a massive diamond ring on one hand and complemented it with matching stud earrings. Lastly, feathered brows, dark red wine lips, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, beaming highlighter, and subtle brown eye shadow rounded off the glam.

Lauren Sanchez, Karan Johar and others fall in love!

Natasha's friends showered her with praise. Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, commented, “Love love love. And the pics are amazing.” Karan Johar called her stunning, while Parineeti Chopra declared the look, “Your besttt.”

Sussanne Khan commented, “This is insanely cool.” A fan commented, “The only Indian woman who knows how to fashion internationally.” Another wrote, “I love that she just does whatever she wants.”

Meanwhile, someone wrote, “Ameero ki urfi javed.” Someone wondered whether the dress was comfortable and asked, “While the dress is stunning as is the person, the only thing I was wondering is how do you sit? Anyone else wondering that.”

Someone joked, “It's called a Pandemic Dress. Social distancing.” Another wrote, “Ikea lamp.” An Instagram user commented, “Giving tornado/twister potatoes.”