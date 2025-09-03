Deepika Padukone makes history as first Indian jury member for Louis Vuitton Prize 2025; stuns in chic Parisian look

From Cannes to global red carpets, Deepika Padukone has consistently raised India’s flag high on the international fashion stage. Now, she has arrived in Paris for yet another historic first, becoming the first Indian to serve as a juror for the Louis Vuitton Prize 2025. As a global ambassador for the brand, Deepika stands alongside industry legends including Stella McCartney and Pharrell Williams. (Also read: Deepika Padukone is all smiles as she poses for paparazzi before flying out of Mumbai for Louis Vuitton event. Watch ) Deepika Padukone joins LVMH Prize 2025 jury with fashion legends in Paris finale. (Instagram)

What Deepika wore

Her recent look straight from Paris proves once again that her fashion game is on point. The 39-year-old actor stepped out in a chic Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring an oversized silk shirt splashed with abstract prints in vibrant hues of yellow and brown and a collared, deep neckline. To balance the loose silhouette, she paired it with a striking golden mini skirt designed with floor-grazing fringe detailing.

Accessorising like a true style icon, she opted for bold golden stud earrings, sleek high heels, and a classic black handbag. Her makeup features nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, a soft hint of blush, and a dark nude-brown lipstick. With her luscious tresses tied into a neat bun, she exuded a perfect blend of edgy and elegant Parisian vibes.

The luxury giant LVMH confirmed the news on its official Instagram handle, sparking huge excitement online. Sharing the update, the brand wrote, “DEEPIKA PADUKONE FOR LOUIS VUITTON: 2025 LVMH PRIZE JURY MEMBER. We are delighted to announce that the iconic Deepika Padukone will join this year’s LVMH Prize final jury. Known for her powerful performances and strong global influence, Deepika continues to inspire audiences across the world.”

About Louis Vuitton Prize 2025

Fashion Network reports that the LVMH Prize 2025 jury boasts 12 big names, including Sarah Burton, Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Nicolas Ghesquière, Phoebe Philo, Jonathan Anderson, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Nigo, and Pharrell Williams. Top executives Delphine Arnault, Jean-Paul Claverie, and Sidney Toledano are joining them. The grand finale will be held on September 3 at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, where the jury will crown a winner from eight finalists.