Deepika Padukone is all smiles as she poses for paparazzi before flying out of Mumbai for Louis Vuitton event. Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone flew out of Mumbai days after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband Ranveer Singh. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the Mumbai airport emerged on social media platforms. Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone flies outside India for an event

In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Deepika was seen arriving at the airport in her car. She smiled briefly as she walked towards the entrance of the airport. Before entering the terminal building, Deepika looked back towards the paparazzi and smiled. She mouthed "thank you" before leaving.

Fans say they missed Deepika

Deepika is travelling outside India for a Louis Vuitton event. For the travel, Deepika wore a red sweater, denims and brown boots. She tied her hair into a bun, wore dark sunglasses and carried a bag. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Queen of Bollywood." A person wrote, "We missed her so much." "So happy to see her," read a comment. An Instagram user commented, "Classy."

Deepika celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with Ranveer Singh

Last week, Deepika and Ranveer Singh stepped out in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan, a day after Ganesh Chaturthi. In the pandal, Deepika bowed to the deity, followed by Ranveer. After offering their prayers, they exited the venue. Both of them wore traditional outfits.

About Deepika's films, honours

Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others. It released in theatres last year. She was recently announced as the female lead for an untitled film from filmmaker Atlee and co-starring Allu Arjun.

The actor was named in the 90 Women Shaping Culture list of global cultural publication The Shift, for her advocacy of mental health and women empowerment. Deepika had shared the news with a post on her Instagram. Deepika is also set to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026, which will make her the first Indian actor to get the prestigious honour.