Lauren Sanchez in black dress and Jeff Bezos before their ‘wedding of the century’ glam up for dinner date in Venice

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, are all set to tie the knot in Italy. Their nuptial ceremony has been dubbed the ‘wedding of the century’. Before the couple walks down the aisle later this week, they were seen kicking off their pre-wedding festivities with an Italian dinner. Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos enjoy a romantic dinner date before their wedding. (AP, AFP)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez enjoy an Italian dinner

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were spotted leaving the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 25, 2026. The paparazzi captured the soon-to-be married couple boarding a luxurious yacht. While Bezos looked sharp in a suit, Lauren complemented him in a one-shoulder embellished dress. Let's decode what the couple wore for their romantic outing.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos enjoy an outing before their wedding this week. (AFP)

Details about their outfits

Lauren's black dress features a one-shoulder neckline, a sleeveless design, shimmering silver mirror embellishments embroidered in symmetrical lines, a full-body length, and a bodycon silhouette that hugs her curves like a second skin.

She accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewels, including her blinding diamond engagement rings, dainty diamond earrings, and a black clutch. With her dark blonde tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with soft blow-dried waves, she chose feathered brows, winged eyeliner, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, glossy pink lips, and soft pink eye shadow for the glam.

Lauren Sanchez leaves the Aman Hotel in Venice with Jeff Bezos. (AFP)

As for Bezos, he wore a navy blue jacket with a notch lapel, front button closures, padded shoulders, and a tailored fit. He paired it with a white crew neck T-shirt, matching navy blue, straight-fit pants, and aviator sunglasses.

About the ‘wedding of the century’

Celebrities in superyachts sail into Venice this week for the three-day wedding party of Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez, despite irate locals who say the UNESCO city is no billionaire's playground. The couple has reportedly invited about 200 guests to their multi-million dollar nuptials in the Italian city, which are expected to kick off on June 26 and end Saturday with a ceremony at a secret location.

In May 2023, Bezos got down on one knee and proposed to Lauren during a summer vacation in Europe. She told Vogue in December 2023 that she “blacked out a bit” when he showed her the 30-carat engagement ring.

Why is it being called the ‘wedding of the century’?

Many are calling Lauren and Jeff's nuptials in the romantic heart of Venice, Italy, “the wedding of the century”. But why is it being dubbed so? Well, for starters, the affair reportedly cost between $46.5 and $55.6 million. About 90 private jets have touched down in Venice, Treviso, and Verona airports, while 30 water taxis zipped guests through the canals. Additionally, Bezos has booked Aman Venice, Gritti Palace, Belmond Cipriani, St. Regis, and Hotel Danieli for the guests.