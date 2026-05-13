Level up your styling game with these 7 grooming tools that deserve a spot in your cabinet
Your everyday styling need not be hectic. Here are grooming tools that deserve a spot in your cabinet right away.
Our Picks
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Philips OneBlade Turbo2X Hybrid Trim, Edge, Shave | Perfected for Skin Comfort | Trimmer Men Beard | Suits all skin types & beard thickness, Wet & Dry Use | Electric Trimmer for Men | QP2724/10
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Bombay Shaving Company Beard Trimmer For Men, 2X Fast Charging, USB Type C, 2 Yr Warranty, 120Min runtime, Hair Trimmer, Shaving Machine, Cordless Beard, 38 length Settings(Black)
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Beardo Ape-X Prime 3-in-1 Multipurpose Trimmer for Men | Grooming Kit : Beard Trimmer, Precision Trimmer, Ear & Nose Trimmer | Stainless Steel self-sharpening blades | Type C charging
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MI Xiaomi Grooming Kit,(Trimmer Kit) All-In-One Professional Styling trimmer, Body Groomer, Nose & Ear Hair Trimming blade, Beard Comb,40 Length Settings,0.5mm Precision,Type-C & 90 min Run Time,Black
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Braun BT5410 Beard Trimmer for Men, Lifetime Sharp Blades, 39 Length Settings, 100-Min Runtime, Waterproof, 5 Min Quick Charge, Precision Trimming Comb, German Engineering
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Philips Indias No.1 Hair Styling Brand -Hair Straightener Brush, Naturally Straight in 5 Mins,5X Less Frizz,SilkProtect Keratin Tech,Triple Bristle Fast 50s Heatup,Scalp Protect,For Indian Hair,BHH880
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Philips Indias No.1 Hair Styling Brand - One Stroke Hair Straightener | 50% Faster Straightening | 3 days salon-like hair | 12 Temperature Settings (120–230°C) Designed for Indian Hair | BHS530
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Nova NHS 860 Hair Straightener (Black)
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Havells Wide Plate Hair Straightener - HS4121 (Red_Free Size)
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Ikonic Black Beauty Hair Straightener For Women with Ceramic Coated Floating Plates Super Slim Ensure Smooth Glides Instant Heat Up Techonoly Manages Even Heat Distribution Handle Lock Feature,Light Weight Travel Friendly Sutiable for All Hair Types
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Vega Dry-Up 2000 Watts Hair Dryer For Men & Women with 3 Heat & 1 Speed Setting & Cool Shot Button, Blow Dryer, Foldable Hair Dryer with Over Heat Cut-Out, Blow Dry Effortless Hair Style, (VHDH-36)
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Philips Indias No.1 Hair Styling Brand -Hair Dryer 1000W |Blow Dry for Men & Women | 2 Heat Settings| ThermoProtect tech |Travel-Friendly, Quick Dry, Frizz Control | For Indian Hair |HP8100/46 Purple
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Havells HD3151 1200 W Foldable Hair Dryer; 3 Heat (Hot/Cool/Warm) Settings Including Cool Shot Button; Heat Balance Technology, Turquoise
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IKONIC Pro 2100+ Hair Dryer 2000 Watts, Black, 3 Heat And 2 Speed Settings, Cool Shot, Low Noise Function Interchangeable Nozzles, Professional Styling, For Women And Men, All Hair Type
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Urban yog MakeMeeBold 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush| 1.5-inch Barrel | Hair Dryer Hair Straightener Volumizer Blow Dryer Styling Tool,1200 Watt | Gifts for Woman, Multicolour
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Bombae Hairess Ionic 3-In-1 Hot Air Brush Dryer, Curl, Volumizer & Straightener|Hair Dryer For Woman|Blow Dryer For Women|Hot Hair Brush|Hair Blow Dry Brush|Hair Styling Tools|1200W Power, Ceramic-Coated, 360° Airflow For Frizz-Free Styling
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Caresmith Bloom 3 in 1 Hot Air Brush for Hair| Hair Dryer, Volumizer Brush & Hair Straightening Brush | 4 Mode Settings |Multiple Hair Styling Tools in One| Blow Dryer For Women|Hot Hair Brush|1200W Power, Ceramic-Coated, 360° Airflow
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Winston 2-in-1 Hair Styling Blow Brush for Women - 1200 Watts | Hot Air Brush, Hair Volumizer Brush, Hair Blow Dryer Brush with Charcoal Bristles for Salon-Quality Volume and Shine (White) - 1-Year Warranty
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Winston Rechargeable Body Epilator and Shaver for Women Facial Hair Remover Machine | Mini Portable Electric Body Shaver | Bikini Trimmer - 90 min Runtime
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Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 Series, Personal Groomer for Women, Cordless and Compact |with Hypoallergenic Head, Gentle and Quick Facial Hair Removal | Easy Touch-Ups | BRR454/00
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Braun Silk-epil 7 SE7041 Epilator for Women, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation, Braun Epilator for Long Lasting Hair Removal, Smooth Skin with Sensosmart Technology, Waterproof, Less Pain
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Havells FD5051 Epilator, Hair Removal for Women (White) & Havells FD5000 Lady Facial Hair Remover with Rotary Blades (Pink)
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AGARO Rechargeable 3-in-1 Multi Trimmer For Women, Multipurpose Hair Remover for Women, Face, Leg, Eyebrow, Underarms, Bikini Trimmer, 90 minutes Runtime, White
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Beurer MP 42 Manicure Pedicure Kit for women I German Engineering I Electric Nail File with 7 Sapphire & Felt Attachments I For filing, shaping, buffing, callus removal, and polishing I Used for special nail care needs I LED Precision Light I Adjustable Speed (2500-4600 RPM) I Dust Protection Cap & Storage Bag I 3-Year Warranty I White in color
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Lifelong PediGlide+ 14-in-1 Callus Remover | 14-in-1 Pedicure Kit | Electric Foot Scrubber | 3 Changeable Roller Heads | 3 Speed Settings | Crack Heel Repair | Dead Skin Remover | IPX6 Waterproof
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Caresmith Bloom Callus Remover for Feet Electronic | Foot Scrubber for Dead Skin | 3 Crystal Quartz Heads suitable for Dead Skin Remover | Pedicure kit for Women as Foot Cleaner
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Beauté Secrets Essentials 18 Pieces Manicure Kit, Pedicure Tools for Feet, Nail Clipper, Ear Pick Tweezers, Manicure Pedicure Set for Women and Men Brown
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AGARO Prima Nail Drill & Polisher, Professional Nail Care at Home, Electric Nail Polisher, Manicure & Pedicure, Shape, Trim & Polish, 5 Speed, 8 Attachments, Rechargeable with Type C, Women, Men
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Tash Hair 6-in-1 AirStyler- Hot Air Brush, Straightener Brush, Curling Tong, Blow Dryer, Concentrator & Diffuser | 50% Less Hair Breakage, 1200 Watts, 3 Heat Settings | All in One Multi Styler
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Dyson Airwrap I.D. 6-In-1 Multi-Styler | Styles Without Heat Damage| 7 Styling Settings|3 Speed & 3 Heat Settings|Cold Shot| Enhanced Coanda Airflow| 2 Yr Warranty,1300 Watts
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Winston Flexy 8 in 1 Hair Multi Styler with Auto-Wrap Curler | 1400W High-Speed Ionic Hot Air Brush & Dryer | Straightens, Curls, Volumizes & Smooths | Anti-Frizz Styling Tool for Women | Travel Case Included
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6-in-1 AirStyler- Hot Air Brush, Straightener Brush, Curling Tong, Blow Dryer, Concentrator & Diffuser | 50% Less Hair Breakage, 3 Settings | All in One Multi Styler YG2
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MESCOMB Dual Voltage Hot Air Styler Wrap - 5 in 1 Hair Dryer Brush,Multi Hair Styler, with Fast Drying Blow Dryer, Styling, Straightening & Volumizing-Gift for Women (Black + Pink)
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Men or women, everyone likes a little bit of styling. That little bit of time spent in front of the mirror can help you leave a lasting impression on people. However, your daily styling shouldn't be hectic. Which is why certain grooming tools should always have a spot in our dressers. From beard trimmers for that well-kept, clean look to a straightening brush for faster hair straightening, there is a grooming tool for everyone and for every occasion.
Whether it’s maintaining a sharp beard, styling hair, or caring for skin, investing in quality grooming tools can elevate your daily routine and boost confidence in both personal and professional life. So, if you are a fan of grooming and styling, here are a few essential grooming tools that should be in your closet.
Trendy yet stylish grooming tools to buy
Beard Trimmer
Keep your beard looking sharp and well-groomed with the latest beard trimmers designed for precision and comfort. From clean stubble to full beard styling, these tools make everyday grooming quick and effortless. Explore cordless options, adjustable trimming lengths, skin-friendly blades, and long battery life for a smooth experience at home. Whether you prefer a sleek professional look or a rugged style, the right beard trimmer helps you maintain your signature appearance with ease and confidence every day.
Hair Straighteners and Straightening Brushes
Achieve smooth, sleek, salon-style hair at home with advanced hair straighteners and straightening brushes. Designed to reduce frizz while adding shine, these styling tools work across different hair types and textures. Explore features like ceramic plates, temperature control, fast heating, and anti-damage technology for safer styling. Whether you want pin-straight hair or soft everyday styling, these easy-to-use tools help create polished looks in minutes while making your hair routine faster, simpler, and more convenient.
Hair Dryers{{/usCountry}}
Hair Dryers{{/usCountry}}
Modern hair dryers do more than just dry your hair — they help style, smooth, and protect it too. Discover lightweight and powerful dryers with multiple heat settings, cool-shot functions, and advanced airflow technology for faster drying with less damage. Whether you’re aiming for volume, sleek finishes, or everyday convenience, the right hair dryer can transform your routine. Perfect for busy mornings or styling sessions, these tools help you achieve salon-inspired results comfortably at home.{{/usCountry}}
Modern hair dryers do more than just dry your hair — they help style, smooth, and protect it too. Discover lightweight and powerful dryers with multiple heat settings, cool-shot functions, and advanced airflow technology for faster drying with less damage. Whether you’re aiming for volume, sleek finishes, or everyday convenience, the right hair dryer can transform your routine. Perfect for busy mornings or styling sessions, these tools help you achieve salon-inspired results comfortably at home.{{/usCountry}}
Hot Air Brush
Simplify your hairstyling routine with a versatile hot air brush that dries and styles at the same time. Ideal for adding volume, smoothness, and soft curls, these all-in-one tools are perfect for effortless everyday styling. Explore options with multiple attachments, adjustable heat settings, and frizz-control technology for smoother finishes. Whether you want a salon-style blowout or natural-looking waves, a hot air brush helps you create polished hairstyles quickly while reducing the need for multiple styling tools.
Epilator
Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin with epilators designed for efficient and gentle hair removal. Unlike shaving, epilators remove hair from the root, helping your skin stay smoother for weeks. Explore cordless designs, wet-and-dry functionality, and sensitive-area attachments for a more comfortable experience. Suitable for legs, arms, underarms, and more, these grooming tools offer a convenient at-home solution for maintaining soft, hair-free skin. Modern epilators are designed to make personal care routines easier, faster, and more effective.
Manicure and Pedicure Kit
Bring salon-quality nail care home with manicure and pedicure kits designed for complete grooming convenience. These kits help shape, trim, buff, and maintain healthy nails with ease. Explore electric and manual options featuring multiple attachments for hands and feet care. Perfect for regular maintenance or self-care sessions, they help keep nails neat and polished while saving time and salon visits. Whether for personal grooming or relaxation, these kits make achieving clean and well-maintained nails simple and convenient.
Multistylers
Create endless hairstyles with versatile multistylers designed for all your hair styling needs. From straightening and curling to waves and volume, these all-in-one tools offer flexibility without cluttering your space with multiple devices. Explore interchangeable attachments, adjustable heat controls, and fast-heating technology for easy styling at home. Whether you prefer sleek looks, bouncy curls, or textured waves, multistylers make it simple to switch styles effortlessly. Ideal for busy routines, they bring convenience, creativity, and salon-inspired styling into one device.
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Which grooming tool is best for beginners?
Beard trimmers, hot air brushes, and hair dryers are beginner-friendly because they are easy to use and suitable for everyday grooming routines.
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How often should grooming tools be cleaned?
Most grooming tools should be cleaned after every use to maintain hygiene, improve performance, and extend product life.
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Are grooming tools safe for sensitive skin?
Yes, many modern grooming tools are designed with skin-friendly technology, adjustable settings, and protective attachments suitable for sensitive skin.
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Do expensive grooming tools perform better?
Premium grooming tools often offer advanced technology, better durability, and improved performance, but many affordable options also deliver excellent results.
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What features should I look for before buying grooming tools?
Look for adjustable settings, cordless operation, ergonomic design, durable materials, easy maintenance, and safety features.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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