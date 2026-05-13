Level up your styling game with these 7 grooming tools that deserve a spot in your cabinet

Men or women, everyone likes a little bit of styling. That little bit of time spent in front of the mirror can help you leave a lasting impression on people. However, your daily styling shouldn't be hectic. Which is why certain grooming tools should always have a spot in our dressers. From beard trimmers for that well-kept, clean look to a straightening brush for faster hair straightening, there is a grooming tool for everyone and for every occasion.

Grooming tools to style your look(Pexels)

Whether it’s maintaining a sharp beard, styling hair, or caring for skin, investing in quality grooming tools can elevate your daily routine and boost confidence in both personal and professional life. So, if you are a fan of grooming and styling, here are a few essential grooming tools that should be in your closet.

Trendy yet stylish grooming tools to buy

Beard Trimmer

Keep your beard looking sharp and well-groomed with the latest beard trimmers designed for precision and comfort. From clean stubble to full beard styling, these tools make everyday grooming quick and effortless. Explore cordless options, adjustable trimming lengths, skin-friendly blades, and long battery life for a smooth experience at home. Whether you prefer a sleek professional look or a rugged style, the right beard trimmer helps you maintain your signature appearance with ease and confidence every day.

Hair Straighteners and Straightening Brushes

Achieve smooth, sleek, salon-style hair at home with advanced hair straighteners and straightening brushes. Designed to reduce frizz while adding shine, these styling tools work across different hair types and textures. Explore features like ceramic plates, temperature control, fast heating, and anti-damage technology for safer styling. Whether you want pin-straight hair or soft everyday styling, these easy-to-use tools help create polished looks in minutes while making your hair routine faster, simpler, and more convenient.

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{{^usCountry}} Hair Dryers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hair Dryers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Modern hair dryers do more than just dry your hair — they help style, smooth, and protect it too. Discover lightweight and powerful dryers with multiple heat settings, cool-shot functions, and advanced airflow technology for faster drying with less damage. Whether you’re aiming for volume, sleek finishes, or everyday convenience, the right hair dryer can transform your routine. Perfect for busy mornings or styling sessions, these tools help you achieve salon-inspired results comfortably at home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modern hair dryers do more than just dry your hair — they help style, smooth, and protect it too. Discover lightweight and powerful dryers with multiple heat settings, cool-shot functions, and advanced airflow technology for faster drying with less damage. Whether you’re aiming for volume, sleek finishes, or everyday convenience, the right hair dryer can transform your routine. Perfect for busy mornings or styling sessions, these tools help you achieve salon-inspired results comfortably at home. {{/usCountry}}

Hot Air Brush

Simplify your hairstyling routine with a versatile hot air brush that dries and styles at the same time. Ideal for adding volume, smoothness, and soft curls, these all-in-one tools are perfect for effortless everyday styling. Explore options with multiple attachments, adjustable heat settings, and frizz-control technology for smoother finishes. Whether you want a salon-style blowout or natural-looking waves, a hot air brush helps you create polished hairstyles quickly while reducing the need for multiple styling tools.

Epilator

Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin with epilators designed for efficient and gentle hair removal. Unlike shaving, epilators remove hair from the root, helping your skin stay smoother for weeks. Explore cordless designs, wet-and-dry functionality, and sensitive-area attachments for a more comfortable experience. Suitable for legs, arms, underarms, and more, these grooming tools offer a convenient at-home solution for maintaining soft, hair-free skin. Modern epilators are designed to make personal care routines easier, faster, and more effective.

Manicure and Pedicure Kit

Bring salon-quality nail care home with manicure and pedicure kits designed for complete grooming convenience. These kits help shape, trim, buff, and maintain healthy nails with ease. Explore electric and manual options featuring multiple attachments for hands and feet care. Perfect for regular maintenance or self-care sessions, they help keep nails neat and polished while saving time and salon visits. Whether for personal grooming or relaxation, these kits make achieving clean and well-maintained nails simple and convenient.

Multistylers

Create endless hairstyles with versatile multistylers designed for all your hair styling needs. From straightening and curling to waves and volume, these all-in-one tools offer flexibility without cluttering your space with multiple devices. Explore interchangeable attachments, adjustable heat controls, and fast-heating technology for easy styling at home. Whether you prefer sleek looks, bouncy curls, or textured waves, multistylers make it simple to switch styles effortlessly. Ideal for busy routines, they bring convenience, creativity, and salon-inspired styling into one device.

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FAQs for Grooming Tools Which grooming tool is best for beginners? Beard trimmers, hot air brushes, and hair dryers are beginner-friendly because they are easy to use and suitable for everyday grooming routines.

How often should grooming tools be cleaned? Most grooming tools should be cleaned after every use to maintain hygiene, improve performance, and extend product life.

Are grooming tools safe for sensitive skin? Yes, many modern grooming tools are designed with skin-friendly technology, adjustable settings, and protective attachments suitable for sensitive skin.

Do expensive grooming tools perform better? Premium grooming tools often offer advanced technology, better durability, and improved performance, but many affordable options also deliver excellent results.

What features should I look for before buying grooming tools? Look for adjustable settings, cordless operation, ergonomic design, durable materials, easy maintenance, and safety features.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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