Lip balm for dark pigmented lips: Top 8 picks that brighten and soften your lips
Published on: Jan 13, 2026 10:00 am IST
Struggling with lip pigmentation or dark lips? Here are the top 8 lip balms at your rescue.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Cureskin Lip Balm with SPF 15 | Lip Lightening Balm for Dark Lips | Lip Balm for Dark Lips to Lighten View Details
|
₹145
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹369
|
|
|
Minimalist Lip Treatment Balm for Pigmented & Dark Lips | 8% L-Ascorbic Acid with Vitamin E, Radianskin & Glycerine | For Women & Men | 12 gm View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
Deconstruct Brightening Lip Balm SPF 50 | Vitamin C & Resorcinol View Details
|
|
|
|
SEREKO Pigmentation Repair Lip Balm for Dark Lips With Kojic Acid, Vitamin C & Mango Seed Butter | Brightens Dark & Discoloration Lips, 24H Hydration, Lock Moisture | For Women & Men | Affogato - 8gm View Details
|
₹427
|
|
|
The Derma Co 1% Kojic Acid Lip Balm I With Alpha Arbutin & Hyaluronic Acid I SPF 30 PA++|Treats Pigmentation|Gives Moisturized Lips|Off White|Travel Friendly|For Dark & Pigmented Lips|4.5 g View Details
|
₹296
|
|
|
Be Bodywise Pigmentation Repair Lip Balm with SPF 30 | Watermelon Flavour | Treats Lip Pigmentation, Hydrates & Protects Lip from Sun Damage | 8g View Details
|
₹299
|
|
View More Products