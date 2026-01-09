Lip plumper for lips that look fuller and plump: Top 8 picks from Amazon India
Published on: Jan 09, 2026 09:34 am IST
Looking to buy a lip plumper that lifts your lips and gives it a fuller look? Here are 8 top-rated lip plumpers from Amazon India.
Maybelline New York Lifter Plump - Plumping Lip Gloss, Mauve Bite, 5ml View Details
₹653
Swiss Beauty Plump-Up Wet lightweight Lip Gloss with High Shine Glossy Finish For Fuller and Plump Lips | Shade- Date Night, 2ml| View Details
₹224
e.l.f. Pout Clout Lip Plumping Pen, Nourishing Lip Balm For Sheer Color & Shine, Plumps & Moisturizes, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, In The Clear View Details
₹1,050
Makeup Revolution Pout Bomb Plumping Gloss – Wild Mauve Pink| 3-in-1 Lip Plumper + Gloss + Treatment | With Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E & Peppermint | Glass-Like Shine, Non-Sticky Finish | 100% Vegan & Cruelty-Free | 4.6ml View Details
₹645
L.A. Girl Lip Plumper – Holographic Lip Gloss with Plumping Effect, Hydrating, Tingly Formula for Fuller-Looking Lips View Details
₹719
ETUDE Glaze Plump Gloss | Korean Lip Plumper, Volumizing Glaze, Vegan Certified, Shimmer, Glittering Daily Makeup. Sparkling Blue, Korean Makeup, Kbeauty| Shade 01, Sparkling Blue View Details
₹902.49
KISSIO Natural Lip Plumper, Lip Maximizer, Moisturizing Clear Lip Gloss, Glossy Finish, 5.5ml - Transparent View Details
₹1,756
Forest Essentials Tinted Plumping Lip Serum Anar Ras | Natural Glossy Lip Tint with Natural Colour & Flavours | Clean, Cruelty-Free Makeup View Details
₹1,850
