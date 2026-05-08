Lip balm vs lip oil: Which one do you really need to nourish your lips?
Are you too confused between buying a lip balm or a lip oil? If yes, learn all that you need to know, along with HT Shop Now's top picks in each category.
Our Picks
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|Price
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NIVEA Strawberry Shine Lip Balm 4.8gm | With Vit C, E & Shea Butter| Red Tint
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Deconstruct Brightening Lip Balm for Dark Lips | SPF 50 | Vitamin C & Resorcinol | Brightens Dark Lips & Evens Lip Tone | Vitamin E & Murumuru Butter | 4.2g
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Biotique Fruit Whitening/Brightening Lip Balm | Hydrated and Nourishing Lips| Visibly Lighter Lips | Evens Out Lip Tone | De-pigmentation Balm |100% Botanical Extracts| All Skin Types | 12G
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indē wild Dewy Lip Treatment Wedding Rose | Non-Sticky | Lip tint, Balm, Plumper all-in-1 | Overnight Repair Vegan Lip Balm & Moisturizer | Lasts for 8+ hour | With Natural Desi Ghee, Shea Butter, Squalane & Hyaluronic Acid | Hydrating Korean Formulation | Pink | 15ml
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Nat Habit Lip Balm Fresh Beetroot Squalane 8gm Lip Butter With Desi Ghee & Raw Honey For Natural Pink Lips, Nourishment, Dark And Chapped Lips - (8g Pack of 1)
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MARS Plumping Color Changing Lip Oil (4.5ml) (FLORAL DEW) With Fat Applicator | Skin Nourishing Ingredients - Olive Fruit Oil, Jojoba Oil | Hydrating & Moisturising | Plumping Effect
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Swiss Beauty Moist Heist Lip Oil | Colour-Changing | With Vitamin E & Mint Oil | Nourish & Protect | Shade- 1: Berry Robbery, 4.8g
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Typsy Beauty Shade Shifter PH Reactive Colour Changing Lip & Cheek Oil PH-Enomnal I Nourishing with Acai Berry & Hibiscus Oil Extracts I Unique Pink Shade Based on Skins PH I Formulated In Italy 6.4g
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e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil, Nourishing Tinted Lip Oil For A High-Shine Finish, Infused With Jojoba Oil, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Pink Quartz
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When it comes to soft and nourished lips, there can be a confusion about whether to use lip balms or lip oils. While they may seem similar, they serve different purposes depending on your lip care needs. However, as a matter of fact, both these lip essentials are crucial for your lip health.
So, whether to go for lip balms or lip oils depends largely on your requirements and lip concerns. Let's break down the uses and benefits of both products, making it easier for you to pick one or both of them, as per your requirements or choice.
What are lip balms?
Lip balms are designed primarily to protect and heal dry or chapped lips. Most lip balms usually contain ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and petrolatum that create a protective barrier to lock in moisture. Lip balms are ideal for daily hydration, especially during harsh weather conditions.
Benefits of lip balms
- Prevents dryness and cracking: The skin of the lips is thinner than the rest of the face and loses moisture quickly. Lip balms create a protective layer that helps keep moisture in.
- Soothes chapped or irritated lips: Ingredients like shea butter, beeswax, cocoa butter, aloe vera, or petrolatum can calm irritation and reduce peeling.
- Protects against weather damage: Wind, sun, cold air, and indoor AC can dry out lips. A balm acts as a barrier against these environmental stressors.
- Provides sun protection: Some lip balms contain SPF, which helps protect lips from UV damage and pigmentation. This is especially useful in sunny climates like Delhi.
- Helps lips heal faster: Hydrating ingredients support recovery from minor cracks, dryness, or lip biting.
- Improves lip appearance: Well-moisturised lips usually look smoother, softer, and less flaky. Some balms also add shine or tint.
- Can prepare lips for lipstick: Applying balm before lipstick can help makeup go on more evenly and prevent a dry appearance.
What are lip oils?
Lip oils, on the other hand, combine skincare with beauty benefits. Formulated with nourishing oils such as jojoba, almond, or coconut oil, they deeply hydrate the lips while adding a glossy finish. Lip oils feel lightweight and are perfect for people looking for hydration without the heaviness of traditional balms.
Benefits of lip oils
Hydration: Many lip oils contain nourishing oils like jojoba, coconut, rosehip, or squalane that help reduce dryness and keep lips feeling soft.{{/usCountry}}
Hydration: Many lip oils contain nourishing oils like jojoba, coconut, rosehip, or squalane that help reduce dryness and keep lips feeling soft.{{/usCountry}}
Lightweight feel: Compared with thicker balms or sticky glosses, lip oils usually feel thinner and more comfortable.{{/usCountry}}
Lightweight feel: Compared with thicker balms or sticky glosses, lip oils usually feel thinner and more comfortable.{{/usCountry}}
Adds shine: They give lips a glossy, healthy look without the heavy texture of traditional lip gloss.{{/usCountry}}
Adds shine: They give lips a glossy, healthy look without the heavy texture of traditional lip gloss.{{/usCountry}}
Helps with flaky lips: Oils can soften rough patches and improve the appearance of chapped lips over time.{{/usCountry}}
Helps with flaky lips: Oils can soften rough patches and improve the appearance of chapped lips over time.{{/usCountry}}
Can support the lip barrier: Ingredients such as vitamin E or ceramides may help protect lips from moisture loss.{{/usCountry}}
Can support the lip barrier: Ingredients such as vitamin E or ceramides may help protect lips from moisture loss.{{/usCountry}}
Tint options: Many lip oils add a subtle wash of colour while still feeling skincare-focused.{{/usCountry}}
Tint options: Many lip oils add a subtle wash of colour while still feeling skincare-focused.{{/usCountry}}
Good for daily wear: They’re easy to reapply and work well alone or over lipstick.{{/usCountry}}
Good for daily wear: They’re easy to reapply and work well alone or over lipstick.{{/usCountry}}
Key differences between a lip balm and lip oil
|Feature
|Lip Balm
|Lip Oil
|Main Purpose
|Protects and repairs lips
|Hydrates and adds shine
|Texture
|Thick and waxy
|Lightweight and glossy
|Finish
|Matte or subtle
|Shiny and smooth
|Best For
|Dry, chapped lips
|Everyday hydration
|Key Ingredients
|Beeswax, shea butter
|Natural nourishing oils
|Longevity
|Lasts longer on lips
|May require reapplication
How to choose between a lip oil and balm?
Choosing between the two depends on your preference and lip concerns. If your lips are severely dry or cracked, a lip balm may offer better protection and repair. If you want hydration with a shiny, non-sticky look, lip oil is a great choice. Many people even use both together for maximum nourishment and softness.
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