'Love is in the air' but Ibrahim Ali Khan 'can't breathe' as he steps out in red
Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh and also the younger brother to budding starlet Sara Ali Khan recently celebrated his twentieth birthday in Mumbai, and the who's who of Bollywood were in attendance. Ibrahim's birthday bash venue was Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's new home in Mumbai, which was transformed into a party zone for the younger Pataudi's birthday. Of the several people who attended the party, also present were Sohail and Seema Khan's son Nirvaan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty and Jawaani Janemann actor Alaya F.
After partying it out on his birthday, Ibrahim was spotted in the wee hours heading out of a restaurant in Mumbai, and his aesthetic was absolutely love and we wish we could steal his outfit. Ibrahim wore a red, half sleeved graphic T-shirt that said, "Love is in the air but I can't f***ing breathe." With this Ibrahim went for a matching red mask which had white designs over it, black joggers and white sneakers with multi-coloured patterns on the side. Interestingly the T-shirt, although out of stock now, is pretty affordable. The Haute De Gamme T-shirt was originally priced at ₹1500 on the brand's website, but later reduced to ₹899.
Love Aaj Kal actor and sister Sara had shared adorable wishes for brother Ibrahim who she lovingly calls Iggy, taking to her Instagram Sara posted, "Happy Birthday Iggy Potter. I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ferrari's Formula One pulls up on fashion lane with Armani clothing deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paris Fashion Week: Chanel parties it up in ski salopettes for fashion week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virginie Viard takes her girl gang clubbing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut braves Mumbai heat in floral saree, ₹3.8 lakh Dior bag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Once upon a time in Versailles: Christian Dior conjures edgy fashion fairytale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ferrari owner makes a statement with Christian Louboutin high heels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The 80s track suit is having a moment in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor gives sensual twist to high street in corset top, blazer dress
- Janhvi Kapoor offers a fresh and unique mix of femininity with a modern edge at Roohi promotions in a rose print corset top and hot pink corset blazer dress and we are bookmarking both of these looks to add a sensual and seductive vibe to our summer closet, without burning a hole in our pocket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Love is in the air' but Ibrahim Ali Khan 'can't breathe' as he steps out in red
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari serves luxurious elegance in sexy white top, carpet print pants
- Aditi Rao Hydari sets mercury soaring with her sizzling look in a white gathered top with smock detail and a pair of carpet print pants that are ravishing enough to make fashionistas’ jaws drop in awe this weekday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fall’s fringe fever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schoolgirl chic meets gothic fantasy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty paints Women’s Day red with love in handcrafted Bandhani dress
- ‘Ready Shetty Go’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra dolls up in a handcrafted red and white Bandhani shirt and skirt on Women’s Day 2021 to shoot for another episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and fans can’t stop swooning over her outfit of the day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The changing landscape of the modelling industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Distressed jeans with basic top for the win: Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon agree
- Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were spotted during their casual day outs in Mumbai. Both the actors opted to wear similar outfits which included a basic top teamed with a pair of distressed denims. That is not all, they even went for similar accessories and were seen wearing black footwear and carrying tote bags. We are a fan of this casual look as well. What about you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox