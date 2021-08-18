Love Mira Rajput's backless floral top in this backyard shoot? It is worth 9k

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's Instagram account is a window to her life. From workout posts to healthy lifestyle tips to aesthetic dressing, her social media has it all. When the mother-of-two is not setting workout goals for her fans to achieve, she serves her online family with glamorous sartorial moments. One of her recent effortless looks in a strappy top and flared pants set is also leaving the internet breathless, and we have all the details for you.

Mira Rajput had shared pictures of herself enjoying in a garden on Instagram earlier this month. She had captioned the photos, "My bad habits lead to you." The happy pictures garnered a lot of love from her fans.

In the photos, Mira slipped into a pretty top and teamed it with high-waist pants. She served us summer fashion goals in the attire, fit for a brunch date with your ladies or just a night in with your family. Read on to know how she styled it and how you can also include the ensemble in your closet.

Mira chose a pastel blue smocked backless top for the backyard photoshoot. Her blouse, made from breathable linen, is printed with flowers in a slightly darker blue hue, trimmed with ruffles, and has adjustable straps.

Mira styled the top with high-waisted black pants, which came with a flared hemline. The loose silhouette of the pants lent a comfy look to her chic attire.

Mira accessorised her ensemble by wearing it with quirky tassel-adorned sandals, rings, and a watch. She left her luscious locks open in a side-parting and styled them in waves. Minimal make-up and a nude lip shade rounded off her glam.

If you wish to add Mira's top to your sartorial collection, we have found the price details for you. The top is from the Reformation and is available on Net-A-Porter's website for ₹9,661 (USD 130).

Mira Rajput's top. (net-a-porter.com)

Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding ceremony. Shahid and Mira welcomed their first child, daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

