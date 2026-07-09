Love your sneakers but hate monsoon damage? Asian Footwears CEO shares his top tips for sneaker maintenance

I love my sneakers, but the monsoon always makes me nervous. The moment dark clouds roll in, I start wondering if my favourite pair will come home splashed with muddy water, stained beyond repair or carrying that damp smell that refuses to leave. After one too many rainy day mishaps, I realised I needed advice that actually works instead of random internet hacks. So, I decided to ask an expert.

A few smart monsoon care habits can help your sneakers stay cleaner, fresher and in better shape all season long. (canva.com)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

According to Mr Aayush Jindal, CEO, Asian Footwears, "A little preventive care can go a long way in keeping your shoes looking and performing their best." His approach is refreshingly practical, with simple habits that can help your sneakers stay cleaner, fresher and in better shape all through the rainy season. Here are the five tips he recommends before you head out in your favourite pair.

What is monsoon damage, and how can it ruin your sneakers?

Water weakens the materials: Constant exposure to rain can affect the fabric, leather and glue, making your sneakers lose their shape over time.

Mud leaves stubborn stains: Wet mud can seep into the upper and sole, leaving marks that become harder to remove if left for too long.

Moisture causes unpleasant odour: Damp interiors create the perfect conditions for bacteria, leaving your shoes smelling less than fresh.

Soles can start peeling: Excess moisture may weaken the adhesive that holds different parts of the sneaker together, leading to separation.

Mould can develop during storage: Putting away damp sneakers in a closed cupboard can encourage mould growth, damaging both the appearance and the material.

5 essential tips from Mr. Aayush Jindal to keep your sneakers in great condition this monsoon

1. Waterproof your sneakers before the rains arrive

Don't wait for the first shower to think about protection. Mr Jindal recommends treating every pair with a water repellent spray that suits the shoe material before the monsoon begins. A protective coating helps reduce water absorption and makes cleaning much easier later.

2. Let wet sneakers dry naturally

If your sneakers get soaked, resist the temptation to place them under direct sunlight or near a heater. Instead, stuff them with paper to absorb excess moisture and leave them to air dry in a well-ventilated spot. This helps prevent cracked leather, warped soles and misshapen shoes.

3. Rotate your sneakers

Wearing the same pair every rainy day does them no favours. Give your sneakers a day off between wears so they can dry completely. This simple habit helps them retain their shape and reduces the chance of lingering dampness.

4. Clean off mud before it settles

Fresh mud is far easier to remove than dried dirt. Mr Jindal suggests using a soft brush and a damp cloth to clean your sneakers as soon as possible after wearing them. Quick cleaning also helps prevent stains, odour and long-term damage.

5. Store them in a dry, airy space

Never put damp sneakers straight into a closed cupboard. Store them in a dry, well-ventilated area with shoe trees or paper inserts inside. This keeps moisture at bay, helps the shoes hold their shape and reduces the chances of mould forming.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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