Loved Dakota Johnson's romantic black floral dress from her Mumbai trip with Chris Martin? Get her cute look for 37K

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are setting couple fashion goals with their chic looks. The actress, 35, and Coldplay frontman, 47, were spotted enjoying a stroll in Mumbai on January 21. The engaged couple, who have been together since 2017, have been in the city since January 17 for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour at the D.Y. Patil Stadium. With one more concert scheduled for January 21, their tour will then move on to Ahmedabad and continue across Asia. (Also read: Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson walk hand-in-hand, take ferry ride as they leave for final Coldplay concert in Mumbai ) Dakota Johnson stuns in elegant floral dress while enjoying Mumbai with Chris Martin.(Instagram)

Dakota Johnson rocks elegant floral dress

Dakota's floral black dress from a recent outing oozes delicate feminine charm and understated elegance, making it a must-see for fashion lovers. Let's break down her look and find out the price of her outfit.

Dakota's dress is made from a lightweight cotton and viscose blend, featuring a high neck, mother-of-pearl buttons, and short puffed sleeves. The fitted bodice is textured with alternating panels of pintucks and ruching, flowing into a tiered A-line skirt that reaches her ankles, adorned with clustered pintucks. The enchanting butter-yellow floral print throughout adds a touch of extra charm to her overall look.

How much does her dress cost?

If you're a fan of her outfit and curious about its cost, we've got the details for you. Dakota's adorable dress is from the brand Doen and is priced at Rs. 37,600.

Dakota Johnson's black floral dress costs ₹37,600.(www.shopdoen.com)

She completed her look with black rectangular sunglasses, a sleek pendant necklace, gold stud earrings, and trendy brown Nike shoes. Throughout her trip, she carried a Celine clutch featuring her name embroidered on it. Keeping her makeup minimal, her hair was styled in a bun with bangs framing her face, giving her an absolutely gorgeous appearance.