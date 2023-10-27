Loved Deepika Padukone's sensational black cut-out dress for Koffee With Karan episode with Ranveer Singh? It costs...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh featured in the first episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 8. The couple looked phenomenal on the talk show, dressed in coordinated all-black outfits. While Ranveer wore a silk shirt and matching black pants, Deepika complemented him in a bodycon dress with a sensational cut-out design. If you loved her look in the episode, you are not alone. So, we decided to find out the price details of Deepika's look and where you can get the ensemble for your wardrobe. Scroll through to find all the details.

What is the price of Deepika Padukone's dress?

Deepika Padukone wore a sensational black cut-out dress for Koffee With Karan episode with Ranveer Singh. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared sizzling pictures of themselves dressed in coordinated black outfits, which they wore for the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani styled the couple for the occasion. Apart from their swoon-worthy chemistry in the photos, Deepika's OOTD caught netizen's attention.

The price of the Victoria Beckham dress Deepika Padukone wore for Koffee With Karan. (farfetch.com)

Deepika's black dress is from the shelves of designer Victoria Beckham's eponymous label. It is called the Cut-out detail dress. The ensemble is from the label's Spring Summer 22 collection. It boasts Victoria Beckham's less-is-more approach with a minimalist silhouette. Adding the dress to your collection will cost you ₹83,151 (USD 999).

Coming to the design elements of Deepika's sleeveless black dress for Koffee With Karan, it has a plunging square neckline, knit design, backless design, cut-out detail at the front under the bust, calf-length hemline, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating Deepika's enviable frame.

Deepika styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including black Christian Louboutin stilettos featuring killer high heels, a gold choker, and matching statement rings. Lastly, subtle smoky eyes, smudged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, mauve lip shade, blushed cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and centre-parted open locks with well-defined waves rounded it off.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted their fans in the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 by releasing their wedding video. The couple treated their fans to previously unseen footage from their picture-perfect wedding in Italy after almost five years of their marriage.

