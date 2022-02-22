Loved Hrithik Roshan's ethnic style at Farhan Akhtar's wedding? Here's its cost

Bollywood's hottest couple Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot last Saturday at Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi's Khandala home, Sukoon, and a video of actor Hrithik Roshan dancing with his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star, on viral track Senorita, went instantly viral which left fans swooning however, it was Hrithik's ethnic fashion that left us hooked. Slaying a dapper ethnic style, Hrithik had stepped out in an embroidered kurta and churidar set with a pink bandi which menswear fashion lovers should bookmark asap.

The pictures and videos flooding the Internet ever since, show the handsome hunk putting his sartorial foot forward and we are smitten. They feature Hrithik donning an off-white kurta that was detailed with intricate embroidery for a look that has finesse written all over.

The cotton and silk kurta was teamed with a classic off-white churidar that was made of spun silk fabric and textured with fine regal woven crafts of India. To add a pop of colour, Hrithik layered the attire with the timeless statement piece - a regal silk bandi in pink colour.

Looking sophisticated and easy to carry, the ethnic style was enough to grab all the spotlight and make heads turn. Pulling back his gelled locks, Hrithik sported a thick beard and accessorised his look with a pair of sunglasses to ace the comfy chic vibe.

The ensemble is credited to is Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. While the kurta originally costs ₹21,900 on the designer website, the churidaar is priced at ₹7,990.

Hrithik Roshan's kurta from Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

Hrithik Roshan's churidaar from Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

Hrithik Roshan was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr.