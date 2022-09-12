Loved Sara Ali Khan's yellow mini dress for walking the red carpet at OTTplay Awards 2022? It is worth 80k

After making heads turn at the OTTplay Awards 2022, Sara Ali Khan delighted her fans by dropping pictures of her glamorous look to walk the red carpet at the star-studded awards show. Sara was among a host of celebrities who attended the event on the weekend. The guest list included Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon, Hina Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee, among other stars. While all the celebs came dressed in impeccable outfits, Sara's sequinned mini dress had all our attention. If you are among those who loved the ensemble, we have some good news for you. We found out where you can get the exact outfit.

What is the price of Sara Ali Khan's yellow mini dress for the OTTplay Awards?

On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan dropped pictures of herself from a photoshoot. It showed the Atrangi Re actor posing in the yellow mini dress she wore for attending the OTTplay Awards 2022. Sara showed off the exquisite ensemble in the photos and captioned them, "Olive you so much." It is from the shelves of the New York-based label AREA by designers Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg. It boasts of the quirky designs the brand is known for. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan spill some 'koffee beans' and sassy glamour in new Koffee With Karan photoshoot)

Sara's ensemble is a perfect party look. It will help you make a statement at the next fancy occasion you attend. Wish to include the dress in your collection? It is available on the AREA website and is called the Draped Sequin Mini Dress. It will cost you ₹80,500.

The price of the dress Sara Ali Khan wore at the OTTplay Awards 2022. (area.nyc)

The yellow mini dress features a plunging sweetheart neckline with a layover detail, a fitted bodice, shimmering embellished sequins, a pleated drape on the skirt, an asymmetrical hemline, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating Sara's figure.

Sara styled the ensemble with yellow strappy high heels and ditched all accessories, keeping in mind the heavy embellishments. In the end, Sara chose centre-parted open tresses styled in soft curls, lemon yellow nail paint, shimmering smoky eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, dewy base, well-defined brows, beaming highlighter, and glossy pink lip shade for the glam picks.

