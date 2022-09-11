Sara Ali Khan in off-shoulder mini dress brings sunshine to the red carpet at OTTplay Awards 2022: Pics, video here

The biggest names from the entertainment industry attended the OTTplay Awards 2022 last night. The ceremony was the first-ever pan-India OTT awards to celebrate the most compelling OTT films, shows, actors and filmmakers from across the nation. The guest list featured stars like Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Raveena Tandon, Hina Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and more actors. Sara Ali Khan also attended the event, and the star brought sunshine to the red carpet with her glamorous look in an off-the-shoulder mini dress. Keep scrolling to check out her pictures and video from the occasion.

Sara Ali Khan brings sunshine to OTTplay Awards 2022

Several celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, attended the star-studded OTTplay Awards 2022 ceremony. The paparazzi captured Sara at the event, dressed in a yellow-coloured mini bodycon ensemble. The Atrangi Re actor posed and smiled for the cameras at the occasion and even talked about the shows that she has binge-watched recently. She revealed that she watched Delhi Crime 2 with her mom and loved Shefali Shah in it. While we loved her choice of show to binge-watch, we couldn't take our eyes off her style pick for the night. And you will love it too.

Sara slipped into a golden yellow strapless mini-length ensemble featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline flaunting her décolletage, shimmering embellished sequins, gathered details on the side, an asymmetric hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette to highlight her svelte frame.

Sara Ali Khan at the OTTplay Awards 2022 in a yellow sequinned ensemble. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sara ditched accessories with the mini dress, keeping in mind the heavy embellishments. She just wore a pair of yellow strappy high heels. In the end, Sara chose lemon yellow nail paint, shimmering smoky eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, dewy base, well-defined brows, beaming highlighter, and glossy pink lip shade for the glam picks. Lastly, a centre-parted open hairdo with curled ends rounded it all off.

What do you think of Sara Ali Khan's look for the OTTplay Awards 2022?