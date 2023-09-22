Loved Sara Ali Khan's hippie-inspired look in colourful crochet top and chic maxi skirt? Here's what it costs

Sara Ali Khan is a total stunner who can pull off any look to perfection. Whether it's a casual holiday look or a glamorous red carpet gown, the actress knows how to turn heads. When it comes to her fashion and style choices, Sara prefers to keep it simple and comfortable. She's often spotted in graceful kurtas or the classic jeans and T-shirt combo. After proving her sartorial finesse in gorgeous ethnic looks for Ganesh Chaturthi, the stunning diva surprised her fans by embracing hippie vibes in a chic look. With her undeniable beauty and incredible fashion sense, Sara left her fans swooning while we couldn't take our eyes off her. Scroll down to take some fashion notes. (Also read: What Sara Ali Khan wore for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Kartik Aaryan's home; check out pictures and videos )

Sara Ali Khan exudes boho vibes in crochet top and maxi skirt

Sara Ali Khan recently made heads turn as she got dressed up in a colourful top and denim skirt ensemble radiating boho vibes.(Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

On Thursday, Sara gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures accompanied by the quirky caption "Hippo feeling Hippy, Sara screaming Yippy". In the post, Sara can be seen dressed in a colourful, hippie-inspired outfit as she poses on the streets of London. Her pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 200k likes and several comments from her adoring fans who can't stop gushing over her look. Let's take a moment to admire her stunning pictures.

What is the price of Sara's hippie-inspired outfit?

For her incredibly stylish look, Sara chose a colourful crochet top featuring a v-neckline, full sleeves and a horizontal multi-coloured stripe pattern with black borders. She paired it with a light blue denim maxi skirt with a zip detail at the top and a flared pattern at the bottom. If you loved Sara's trendy look and are wondering what her outfit cost, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her top is from the brand Tach Clothing and comes with a price tag of $214 which is equivalent to ₹17,787 while her skirt is from the brand Free People and costs $168 which is equivalent to ₹13,963. Scroll down for more details.

Sara's colorful crochet top comes with a price tag of $214, which is equivalent to ₹17,787. (verishop.com)

Sara's denim maxi skirt is priced at $168, which translates to ₹13,963. (shopboxie.com)

In terms of accessories, Sara kept it chic and styled her look with a binnie cap, multi-coloured beaded necklaces, a blue waist bag, a silver nose ring, multi-coloured rings stacked on her fingers, a colourful boho bag on her shoulder and a pair of beige sneakers. She completed her minimal make-up look with darkened brows, pink eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes and contoured cheeks. Her hair was styled in messy waves and left open at the centre. She added fake blonde braids to her hair for a perfect hippie-inspired look.