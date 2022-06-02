Madhuri Dixit displays her timeless grace in blue saree and sleeveless blouse for new pics: Check out here

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene never shies away from spotlighting her love for traditional weaves. The star's Indian wear wardrobe is all about incorporating timeless pieces that boast exquisite craftsmanship and effortless elegance. Her envy-worthy collection of treasured classic sarees ranges from heavily-embellished numbers to stunning printed drapes. And each piece is equally beautiful in its own way. Even her latest look for a photoshoot in a blue printed saree is proof of the same. So, if you are thinking of investing in a timeless drape yourself, don't forget to take tips from the diva.

On Wednesday, Madhuri took to Instagram to drop pictures from a new photoshoot and captioned them with a blue heart emoji. The Dhak Dhak girl also used hashtags like #saree, #SareeLove, #white, #Wednesday, and #WednesdayVibe in the caption. The photos show Madhuri dressed in a blue printed saree and a sleeveless blouse. The set is from the shelves of ace designer Anita Dongre's clothing line. Scroll ahead to see the post. (Also Read: Madhuri Dixit plays with prints and bold colours for promoting Fame Game on Kapil Sharma show: All pics)

Madhuri chose a georgette saree for the photoshoot. It comes in a royal blue shade adorned with an intricate polka dot print in a light blue hue and placed in horizontal lines across the drape. The six yards also feature sequinned embellishments and a gota patti border decked with heavy adornments.

Meanwhile, Madhuri draped the six yards around her body in traditional style, with the pallu falling from her shoulder. A sleeveless blouse in a solid royal blue shade completed the ensemble. It comes with a plunging neckline.

Madhuri styled the traditional look by choosing minimal yet striking accessories to complement her look. She opted for matching sandals, a statement gold ring, an ornate gold bracelet, and pretty jhumkis with pearl adornments.

In the end, Madhuri chose side-parted open tresses with wavy ends, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and glowing skin to round off the glam picks.

What do you think of Madhuri's look?

