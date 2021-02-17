Madhuri Dixit flaunts a theatrical silhouette, sizzles in a sheer bling saree

Back as one of the co-judges for television reality show Dance Deewane Season 2, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene has been serving some jaw-dropping ethnic looks and this Wednesday was no different. Setting the Internet on fire with her majestically magnificent look, the Dhak Dhak girl was seen flaunting a theatrical silhouette in a silver bling sheer saree as she shot for an episode and we can’t take our eyes off as we bookmark her chic style for the next wedding.

Taking to her social media handle, Madhuri flooded the Internet with latest pictures from her photoshoot. The pictures featured the diva making a rich statement in the scintillating hand crafted saree which was teamed with a cut-sleeves white base blouse sporting multicoloured embroideries that veritably breathed life into the six yards of elegance.

Leaving her side-parted tresses open in her signature hairstyle, Madhuri accessorised her look with a pair of contemporary Polki-studded gold earrings finished with emerald beads, finger rings and a set of gold bangles all from Tyaani Fine Jewellery. Completing her attire with a pair of metallic wedges, Madhuri wore a dab of luscious red lipstick and amped up the glam quotient with filled-in eyebrows, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks.

Flashing her million-dollar smile for the camera, Madhuri struck candid poses and captioned the pictures, “Sparkle”, “Shimmer” and “Shine”. We can’t help but agree with all of them as we gush over her timeless beauty.

The saree is inspired by the Indian Maharajas and the nobles of the Raj era as well as their lifestyle and credited to ‘Ode to the Royals’ collection of Indian fashion designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula that boasts of a befitting tribute to an opulent era of high fashion, exotic indulgence and rich statements in regal clothing and accessories. Madhuri Dixit Nene was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

