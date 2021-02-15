Polka dots to mirror work: Madhuri Dixit adds a dash of fun to ethnic outfits
- Madhuri Dixit has started shooting for her show Dance Deewane and since then, she has been serving some funky ethnic looks that are perfect for every bridesmaid.
Is there anything that Madhuri Dixit cannot slay in? We say not. For a recent photoshoot, the gorgeous actor wore colourful ethnic attires and looked absolutely ethereal. The mother-of-two has a way with Indian clothes and she always makes our jaws touch the floor whenever she steps out in either a saree, a lehenga or an anarkali.
Her recent pictures will prove us right and you will know what we are talking about. For the shoot, Madhuri donned a beautiful bright yellow lehenga choli set by the famous designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The choli featured a plunging neckline and an overlapping detail in the front. It was adorned with intricate colourful mirror work that gave the ethnic piece some funk.
Madhuri's skirt was made with layers and layers of yellow tulle with an asymmetric hem that gave it a very flowy vibe. The lehenga also featured matching embellishments at the waist. Her dupatta had the ruffles and matching embroidery. She accessorised the look with a pair of statement hoop earrings and a couple of chunky bracelets. The Kalank actor shared the gorgeous images on her Instagram with the caption, "Sunshine state of mind (sic)."
The other ethnic look that gave us a very similar vibe was her quirky polka dot saree. The three-piece attire that was by the brand Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika is worth ₹56k. The set included a printed georgette saree that was adorned with an embellished border consisting of beads and sequins in reflective gold accents and neon pink. The actor paired it with a spaghetti strap printed taffeta bralette that featured matching work.
The whole look came together with the matching embroidered belt. The actor accessorised her saree with hoop earrings and some gold and diamond bangles. She revealed that she has started shooting for the next season of the dance reality show Dance Deewane in the caption. "And we are back!! Kickstarting another season of #DanceDeewane," it read.
What do you think about her outfits?
