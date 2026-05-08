Madhuri Dixit in Devdas to Aishwarya Rai in Jodhaa Akbar: Bollywood’s most iconic lehengas that still inspire brides

Lehengas in cinema have always done more than just look beautiful on screen, they’ve shaped bridal mood boards for years. From Aishwarya Rai in Devdas to Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani, these iconic looks still show up in wedding inspirations, Pinterest boards, and designer references even today. Here’s a look at some of the most iconic lehenga moments from popular films that continue to define bridal fashion. (Also read: How Aishwarya Rai’s iconic lavender lehenga from Dil Ka Rishta became bridal trend, designer Neeta Lulla reveals details )

Madhuri Dixit's jewel-toned lehenga in Devdas

Iconic Bollywood lehenga looks that still define bridal fashion today.(Instagram)

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Madhuri Dixit’s emerald green lehenga in Devdas is a masterpiece of maximalist royalty, famously weighing over 30 kg due to its dense mirror work and zardozi. Designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, this "Maar Dala" ensemble redefined high-glamour bridal wear by proving that deep, jewel-toned velvets could be just as iconic as traditional red. Its sheer scale and intricate craftsmanship remain the gold standard for brides wanting to channel a regal, vintage Mughal aesthetic.

Deepika Padukone’s gold-toned bridal glow in Bajirao Mastani

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{{^usCountry}} Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s visual universe gave us pure bridal opulence. Deepika Padukone’s golden lehenga in Bajirao Mastani is a perfect blend of heritage and cinematic grandeur. The muted gold palette, intricate detailing, and structured drape made it ideal for brides who prefer understated luxury over loud embellishments. It’s regal, restrained, and powerful, all at once. Kareena Kapoor’s glam fusion look in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s visual universe gave us pure bridal opulence. Deepika Padukone’s golden lehenga in Bajirao Mastani is a perfect blend of heritage and cinematic grandeur. The muted gold palette, intricate detailing, and structured drape made it ideal for brides who prefer understated luxury over loud embellishments. It’s regal, restrained, and powerful, all at once. Kareena Kapoor’s glam fusion look in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham {{/usCountry}}

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This look is pure Y2K glam with a desi twist. Kareena Kapoor’s pre-wedding and festive lehenga moments in the film defined a whole era of dramatic styling. Think fitted silhouettes, statement dupattas, and bold styling choices, perfect for brides who want a mix of tradition and high-fashion drama.

Aishwarya Rai’s royal fashion Jodhaa Akbar

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Neeta Lulla didn't just design clothes for this film; she did a historical deep dive. The heavy saffron and crimson lehengas, paired with massive polki jewelry, inspired a generation of brides to embrace the maximalist, Mughal-inspired aesthetic. This look is the reason "Temple Jewellery" and "Heavy Borders" made a massive comeback in the late 2000s.

Kajol’s green lehenga in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

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Kajol’s emerald green lehenga in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the undisputed blueprint for the modern Mehendi ceremony, single-handedly turning a vibrant "mehendi green" into a bridal staple. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the outfit broke the 90s obsession with red by pairing a rich silk base with delicate gold sequins and a matching potli bag. Decades later, it remains the ultimate reference for brides who want to channel that perfect mix of traditional Punjabi roots and cinematic nostalgia.

Karisma Kapoor’s 90s bridal-glam in Hum Saath-Saath Hain

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Karisma Kapoor’s look in Hum Saath-Saath Hain is the definitive guide to 90s maximalist glamour, specifically her shimmery lilac-silver lehenga that pioneered the trend of icy, monochromatic pastels. With its high-shine fabrics and playful Rajasthani accents, her wardrobe, especially the vibrant yellow and orange sets, remains a staple reference for brides seeking that nostalgic, high-energy "Sooraj Barjatya" sparkle.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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