Madhuri Dixit in 1.8 lakh floral saree and bustier is ethereal beyond words, all pics

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene's repertoire is packed with diverse picks, but it is her ethnic wardrobe that always wins the hearts of her fans online. The star, who is currently the judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3, often gives glimpses of her eclectic taste in traditional wear during her appearance at various events. Her latest photoshoot in a floral embroidered saree and bustier will make you fall in love with the Dhak Dhak Girl.

Madhuri took to Instagram to post several pictures of herself dressed in a floral embroidered saree. She teamed the six yards with a pretty bustier in a contrasting colour. One of the posts shared by the actor was captioned, "Fool maangoo na bahaar maangoo, mein toh sanam tera pyaar maangoo (I don't ask for flowers or spring, I just want your love)."

The saree and the bustier that Madhuri wore in the pictures from the shoot are from the shelves of designer label Rahul Mishra. Bollywood's favourite stylist Ami Patel conceptualised the traditional yet modern look. Her jewels are from Latique and Anmol Jewellers. Scroll ahead to see all the pictures and how Madhuri accessorised her saree.

Madhuri Dixit's organza silk saree in an alluring blue shade features multi-coloured hand-embroidered floral patterns, scalloped borders, and a sheer silhouette. She draped the ethnic ensemble in a traditional style and flaunted the heavily embellished pallu like a true diva.

The actor teamed the six yards with a pretty ivory bustier adorned with embroidered straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a fitted bodice. The multi-coloured floral embellishments on the bustier added a dreamy vibe to the look.

Keen on adding this ethereal look to your wardrobe? The saree is from Rahul Mishra's wedding couture collection Kam-Khāb and including it in your collection will cost you ₹1,79,000.

Mushroom Hand Embroidered Saree Set (rahulmishra.in)

Madhuri accessorised her ethnic look with statement-piece earrings adorned with a floral design, pearl and gemstones. She tied her locks in a messy loose braided hairdo, and for glam, she chose berry-toned nude lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eye make-up, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks.

What do you think of Madhuri's look?

