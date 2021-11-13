Madhuri Dixit looks magical in most beautiful 90k pink silk saree for new shoot: All pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene's eternal love for everything traditional has given the fashion world some magical moments. From wearing the most beautiful sarees to rocking intricately designed lehengas, the star has worn it all. Now, her latest pictures in another beautiful pale pink drape are creating a buzz online and will surely make you go weak in the knees too.

Madhuri posted several pictures of herself from a photoshoot on Instagram recently. She draped herself in a silk saree for the clicks and looked gorgeous as always. The star chose a minimal aesthetic for the pale pink look, and it should definitely inspire your wedding season wardrobe.

The six yards of elegance is from the shelves of the designer label Kshitij Jalori. If you wish to add Madhuri's attire to your silk saree collection, then we have all the details for you. Read on to find out how the actor styled the traditional look and the price of her drape.

Madhuri's woven pale pink saree comes adorned with detailed gold brocade and buti embroidery done all over. She draped the ensemble in a traditional style, thus showing off the embroidery done on the pallu. The Finding Anamika star paired the saree with a half-sleeve blouse in the same pale pink shade and decorated with a U neckline and gold brocade work.

Keen on adding the pale pink drape to your collection? We have all the details for you. Called the Classic Tranquebar Buti Pale Pink, the saree is available on the Kshitij Jalori website and will cost you ₹89,800.

Madhuri Dixit's Classic Tranquebar Buti Pale Pink saree. (kshitijjalori.com)

Madhuri teamed the saree with a gold bracelet, matching ring, and chandelier drop earrings featuring multi-coloured gemstones. Centre-parted sleek bun adorned with white gajra completed the hairdo. A dainty bindi, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, blush pink lips, minimal eye make-up rounded off her glam picks.

What do you think of this traditional look?

