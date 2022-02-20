Madhuri Dixit plays with prints and bold colours for promoting Fame Game on Kapil Sharma show: All pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit's beauty and style are evergreen. The 54-year-old star has been spotlighting her love for experimenting with various traditional silhouettes for years now. Her envy-worthy collection ranges from treasured sarees, Indo-western sharara sets, anarkalis and lehenga sets. And each look is equally breathtaking. The star recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming web series The Fame Game, and she donned a bold and colourful look for the event.

Today, February 20, Madhuri took to her Instagram page to share several pictures from a photoshoot revealing her look for The Kapil Sharma Show. She wore a crop top and skirt set with a flowy cape for promoting The Fame Game on the show. "Laughter is the best medicine and who better to share it with than with my costars from The Fame Game. Catch us tonight on The Kapil Sharma show at 9:30 pm," Madhuri wrote in the caption of her post.

Madhuri's ensemble for the shoot is from the shelves of ace Indian designer Anamika Khanna's label. It features a crop top that comes with a U neckline, floral threadwork, sequinned embellishments, and a cropped hem length that hinted at the star's toned midriff. She teamed the cropped blouse with a quirky skirt.

Madhuri's ankle-length skirt boasted of Anamika Khanna's signature styling. It comes in a bright red shade and features an asymmetric hemline, front pleats, an embroidered patti border on the waist that matched the blouse, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

In the end, the Fame Game actor styled the crop top and skirt set with a cape-like jacket in a floor-grazing hem length. It features multi-coloured floral embroidery and applique work done on an aqua blue and mustard yellow base. The inside of the cape also boasted floral prints.

Madhuri rounded off the ensemble with minimal accessories. She chose statement silver earrings, rings, and strappy red sandals. Side parted curly locks, mauve lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara adorned lashes and dewy base rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, The Fame Game also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran, Rajshri Deshpande, and Gagan Arora. It begins streaming on Netflix on February 25.