Madhuri Dixit serves ‘a little bit of drama’ as she gives classic white saree a modern twist with chic jacket

Madhuri Dixit is back with yet another stunning fashion moment, proving once again that style only gets better with age. At 59, the actor continues to redefine glamour with grace and elegance. A quick scroll through her Instagram feed is enough to show her love for ethnic fashion, from timeless sarees to beautifully styled suits and traditional ensembles.

Madhuri Dixit redefines glamour in stunning white saree with chic black jacket. (Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her latest look was no exception as Madhuri dazzled in a gorgeous white saree, adding a contemporary twist to the classic six yards with a chic statement jacket. Let’s decode her stunning ensemble and take a few style notes. (Also read: Mouni Roy bids adieu to Cannes 2026 on a dreamy note in blue-and-white gown with dramatic ruffles and sweeping train )

Decoding Madhuri Dixit's contemporary saree look

Madhuri chased away the Monday blues as she shared a carousel of stunning pictures on Instagram on May 25, accompanied by the caption, “Black, white… and a little bit of drama.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Draped in a stunning ivory-white saree with delicate black floral prints, the actor gave classic ethnic fashion a powerful contemporary twist by layering it with a structured black jacket. The fusion look perfectly balanced grace with modern sophistication, making it ideal inspiration for anyone looking to elevate traditional dressing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Draped in a stunning ivory-white saree with delicate black floral prints, the actor gave classic ethnic fashion a powerful contemporary twist by layering it with a structured black jacket. The fusion look perfectly balanced grace with modern sophistication, making it ideal inspiration for anyone looking to elevate traditional dressing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The saree featured soft monochrome floral motifs spread across the pleats and pallu, adding an artistic charm to the ensemble. The clean drape and fluid silhouette kept the look elegant and understated, while the black tasselled detailing on the pallu added movement and drama. What truly stole the spotlight was the cropped black jacket layered over the saree, bringing a sharp power-dressing element to th)e otherwise traditional outfit.

How she styled her look

Keeping the styling refined and classy, Madhuri accessorised her look with statement diamond earrings, rings, and a chic black mini handbag that complemented the monochrome palette beautifully.

Her hair was neatly pulled back into a sleek ponytail, allowing the outfit to remain the focus. For makeup, she opted for softly defined eyes, flushed cheeks, glowing skin, and a glossy pink lip, adding the perfect finishing touch to the sophisticated look.

On the work front

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Madhuri will next be seen in Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni. The film follows the story of a constantly bickering mother and her daughters, whose lives take a chaotic turn after they unexpectedly discover a dead body in their kitchen. Madhuri essays the role of Rekha, while Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga play her daughters. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 4.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON