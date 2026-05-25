Madhuri Dixit serves ‘a little bit of drama’ as she gives classic white saree a modern twist with chic jacket
Madhuri Dixit proves age is just a number as she stuns in ivory saree with floral prints, layered with a sleek jacket, blending elegance with modern drama.
Madhuri Dixit is back with yet another stunning fashion moment, proving once again that style only gets better with age. At 59, the actor continues to redefine glamour with grace and elegance. A quick scroll through her Instagram feed is enough to show her love for ethnic fashion, from timeless sarees to beautifully styled suits and traditional ensembles.
Her latest look was no exception as Madhuri dazzled in a gorgeous white saree, adding a contemporary twist to the classic six yards with a chic statement jacket. Let’s decode her stunning ensemble and take a few style notes. (Also read: Mouni Roy bids adieu to Cannes 2026 on a dreamy note in blue-and-white gown with dramatic ruffles and sweeping train )
Decoding Madhuri Dixit's contemporary saree look
Madhuri chased away the Monday blues as she shared a carousel of stunning pictures on Instagram on May 25, accompanied by the caption, “Black, white… and a little bit of drama.”
Draped in a stunning ivory-white saree with delicate black floral prints, the actor gave classic ethnic fashion a powerful contemporary twist by layering it with a structured black jacket. The fusion look perfectly balanced grace with modern sophistication, making it ideal inspiration for anyone looking to elevate traditional dressing.{{/usCountry}}
Draped in a stunning ivory-white saree with delicate black floral prints, the actor gave classic ethnic fashion a powerful contemporary twist by layering it with a structured black jacket. The fusion look perfectly balanced grace with modern sophistication, making it ideal inspiration for anyone looking to elevate traditional dressing.{{/usCountry}}
The saree featured soft monochrome floral motifs spread across the pleats and pallu, adding an artistic charm to the ensemble. The clean drape and fluid silhouette kept the look elegant and understated, while the black tasselled detailing on the pallu added movement and drama. What truly stole the spotlight was the cropped black jacket layered over the saree, bringing a sharp power-dressing element to th)e otherwise traditional outfit.
How she styled her look
Keeping the styling refined and classy, Madhuri accessorised her look with statement diamond earrings, rings, and a chic black mini handbag that complemented the monochrome palette beautifully.
Her hair was neatly pulled back into a sleek ponytail, allowing the outfit to remain the focus. For makeup, she opted for softly defined eyes, flushed cheeks, glowing skin, and a glossy pink lip, adding the perfect finishing touch to the sophisticated look.
On the work front
Madhuri will next be seen in Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni. The film follows the story of a constantly bickering mother and her daughters, whose lives take a chaotic turn after they unexpectedly discover a dead body in their kitchen. Madhuri essays the role of Rekha, while Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga play her daughters. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 4.
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