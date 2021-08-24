Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhuri Dixit teams the most dramatic blouse with embellished lehenga, Nora Fatehi reacts

Madhuri Dixit exudes elegance and confidence in the most dramatic blouse and embellished lehenga set for Dance Deewane 3 shoot. Nora Fatehi reacted to her post.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 08:30 AM IST
Madhuri Dixit teams the most dramatic blouse with embellished lehenga, Nora Fatehi reacts(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

If there is one Bollywood actor who has nailed the art of traditional dressing, it is Madhuri Dixit Nene. From beauteous lehengas to printed sarees and bespoke sharara sets, the diva has worn it all and slayed every single look. Her latest modern-ethnic outfit for her appearance on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3's sets is also causing quite the stir online. Even Dilbar Girl Nora Fatehi is in love.

Madhuri took to Instagram to post pictures of herself dressed in a beautifully designed lehenga set on Monday evening. The actor posted the images with the caption, "Confident and blue-tiful."

Madhuri donned the most unique and dramatic blouse with an embellished lehenga in the alluring blue shade for the photoshoot. The set is from the shelves of ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's couture label. Read on to know how Madhuri styled the ensemble.

The Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga set featured a plunging V neckline blouse that came with exaggerated tulle sleeves. The neckline and hem of the blouse were adorned with cut-out mirror embellishments.

Madhuri teamed the dramatic blouse with a floor-grazing lehenga in the same blue hue. The skirt was adorned in mirror work all over the ghera which elevated the aesthetic of the actor's traditional look.

The Dhak Dhak girl wore the lehenga set with minimal jewels, including stacked bangles, rings and matching chandelier earrings adorned with rhinestones and diamonds. She tied her locks in a sleeked-back half-tied hairdo, giving her look an elegant touch.

With glowing skin, berry-toned lip shade, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, shimmery eye shadow, on-fleek eyebrows, and sleek eyeliner, Madhuri completed her glam.

After Madhuri shared the pictures, they instantly went viral and garnered several likes and comments. Nora Fatehi also reacted to her ethereal look by leaving several heart-eye emoticons in the comments section.

What do you think of Madhuri Dixit's attire?

