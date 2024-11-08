Malaika Arora’s black slit dress with power shoulders is all about bold elegance; guess how much it costs

Malaika Arora was spotted at a shoot in Mumbai on Thursday in a dramatic black gown. The former VJ and reality TV personality made the look seem elevated and sultry with her effortless wavy hairstyle and glossy makeup. Keep reading to find out all about Malaika's all-black look that oozed old Hollywood glamour, and have a closer look at her glamorous ensemble ahead. Also read | Malaika Arora's simple all-black outfit and no makeup look at airport isn't just comfortable but functional Malaika Arora dazzled in a black gown on Thursday. (Instagram/ Bollywood Women’s Style)

What Malaika Arora wore

Malaika wore a regal black gown from Eli The Label. The floor-sweeping dress had a boat neck, a ruched bodice, long sleeves, a built-in beaded belt cinched at the waist, and an exaggerated shoulder pad. The dress, which also featured a thigh-high slit and an open back, is priced at ₹59,068, according to Bollywood Women’s Style.

To finish her outfit, Malaika wore her hair in impressive beach waves, which cascaded all the way down her back. Her stunning makeup in shimmery bronze hue complemented the glamorous aesthetic of her outfit, while her statement rings and chandelier earrings brought all the necessary glamour.

See every angle of Malaika's latest look:

Here's how to wear power shoulder right now

As demonstrated by Malaika, padded power shoulder is in right now: XXL-shouldered jackets, coats, and blazers paired with skits and pants. Blazers are the ultimate example of this trend, but everything, from coats to dresses, is getting the power shoulder treatment on the runway and red carpet. But how can you wear them in real life?

Try wearing a sleek dress or slim-fit top with a power shoulder blazer or coat. Power shoulder tops can be belted or tucked in, as the waist should be accentuated to balance the top-heavy silhouette. Another option is to add shoulder pads under tops and blazers.