Malaika Arora looks regal in blazer and lehenga for new shoot, fans say 'Send her to Cannes'. All pics inside

Amid the excitement around the glamorous looks donned by Indian celebrities to walk the Cannes red carpet, Malaika Arora's latest photoshoot has left fans swooning over her unique style. Malaika's stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. It shows the star posing for the camera, dressed in a black blazer and gold embellished lehenga. She looked regal in the unique combination, making fans go 'Send her to Cannes'. Scroll through to see Malaika's photos.

Malaika Arora looks regal in a new photoshoot

Fans love Malaika Arora's regal look in blazer and lehenga for new photoshoot. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani posted Malaika Arora's pictures on Instagram. It shows the star's regal look in the blazer and lehenga set, which is from the shelves of Ritika Mirchandani and Vikram Phadnis' designer label. It is perfect for the wedding season. One can wear it for ceremonies during the night, including the reception, Sangeet or the marriage itself. You can style it like Malaika by ditching the accessories or opt for gold-toned statement earrings and bold makeup, like ruby red lips and smoky eyes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika's peplum-style blazer features notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a tailored silhouette. She wore it over a see-through black ruffled blouse with a lace embroidered neckline and a frilly bow on the front.

Malaika wore the jacket with a gold and black lehenga skirt featuring an A-line silhouette, intricate embroidery placed in abstract patterns, delicate embellishments, a layered ghera, and floor-grazing hem length.

Malaika styled the ensemble with pink-hued smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, rosy pink lip shade, blushed cheekbones, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, and light contouring. A pair of stilettos and a side-parted messy bun gave the finishing touch to the ensemble.

Fans loved Malaika's look in the pictures and showered her with compliments. One wrote, "Love it. Send her to Cannes." Another commented, "Simply gorgeous! Wow." A fan remarked, "Khoobsurat." What do you think of Malaika's look?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}